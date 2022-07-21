Medicine Lodge Kids Outdoor Day set for Aug. 27

Youngsters from across Wyoming's Big Horn Basin are invited to the upcoming Medicine Lodge Kids Outdoor Day on Aug. 27 at Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site in Hyattville.

“This is a great opportunity for kids to get outside, have fun and learn a new outdoor skill,” said Tara Hodges, information and education specialist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “Pre-registration is required, and those who register by Aug. 8 will receive a free T-shirt and water bottle. To ensure a quality experience, space is limited so we encourage participants to register soon.”

Youngsters will be divided into age groups, then rotate through six activity stations. Children ages 8-10 will cast fishing poles, shoot air rifles, practice archery, learn basic camping skills, learn about large carnivores and meet a raptor from the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.

Children ages 11-12 will shoot .22 rifles, pan for gold, throw atlatls, dig for artifacts, dissect owl pellets and learn about amphibians. Ages 13 and over will shoot muzzleloaders, practice on a ropes course, cast fly rods and learn about navigation and outdoor survival.

The Little Explorers tent, open from 8:30-11 a.m., will offer children ages 7 and under an opportunity to participate in activities accompanied by a parent that include a nature scavenger hunt, making animal tracks, petroglyph carving and more.

Participants should be prepared to spend the entire day outdoors, bring plenty of drinking water and sunscreen and wear comfortable, close-toed shoes. Lunch will be provided.

Check-in on the day of the event is between 7:30-8:15 a.m.; activities will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude by 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Registration forms can be downloaded from the Game and Fish website or obtained by contacting the Cody Game and Fish office at 307-527-7125 or Medicine Lodge State Archaeological Site at 307-469-2234. A $15 fee is due at time of registration. Space is limited to 24 participants per age group and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.