Plant ecophysiologist Danielle Ulrich will explain how plant life history strategies improve our understanding of how forests will respond to future climates.

Ulrich, assistant professor in Ecology at Montana State University, will discuss the functional traits underlying specialist-generalist strategies in whitebark pine and limber pine at the next Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition lecture. The free talk takes place Thursday, May 4, at noon in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium in Cody, Wyoming.

Those who prefer to attend virtually via Zoom webinar may do so by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SS4izMG_Rwaa2bxSqZO8gw.

“Whitebark pine and limber pine are two threatened high-elevation pines that have similar growth and morphology,” Ulrich said. Yet the two species have different elevational distributions, with whitebark pine viewed as a specialist inhabiting a narrower elevation range, and limber pine as a generalist inhabiting a broader elevation range.

In the presentation, Ulrich discusses her research comparing the physiological and morphological traits of greenhouse-grown 5-year-old whitebark pine and limber pine. She and her team studied the physiological mechanisms that underlie species establishment and survival, and how juvenile physiology contributes to their contrasting distributions and their generalist-specialist strategies.

In her work, Ulrich investigates plant physiological responses to and interactions with their environments in forest, agricultural and grassland ecosystems to understand the physiological mechanisms underlying plant responses to environmental stress and future climates.