Talk extols beauty of route between Cody, Yellowstone's East Entrance

The journey from Cody to Yellowstone National Park’s East Entrance is as scenic as the park itself.

In the next “Local Lore” presentation at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Bob Richard will talk about "The Most Scenic 72 Miles: The Road to Yellowstone."

The free illustrated presentation takes place on Thursday, Aug. 18, at noon in the Center’s Coe Auditorium in Cody, Wyoming.

The 72 miles takes travelers from Cody to Fishing Bridge at the northern tip of Yellowstone Lake. The speaker will share stories and photographs of the scenery along the route — including mountain peaks, sculpted rocks, the rolling North Fork of the Shoshone River, Sylvan Pass, and the shores of Yellowstone Lake — along with wildlife often seen during the trip.

The Local Lore series is hosted and coordinated by the Center’s McCracken Research Library, with talks on the third Thursday of each month.

A lifelong Wyoming resident, the speaker has worked at guest ranches, guided horse and hunting trips, ranched, and for 37 years owned and operated Grub Steak Expeditions, touring thousands of visitors from around the world through Yellowstone and its ecosystem.