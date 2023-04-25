JACKSON Wyo. — Lingering snow, muddy or impassable roads and winter-weakened wildlife will present challenges for shed antler hunters when the season opens at 6 a.m. on May 1 in Teton County this spring.

“I recognize that people are anxious to be out on the forest, but we all know that this has been an exceptional winter," said Jackson District Ranger Todd Stiles. "For the sake of wildlife, public safety and road conditions, we all need to be patient."

Elsewhere in Wyoming, the shed hunting season has been postponed on winter ranges in southwest Wyoming by Game and Fish until May 15 due to the winter-like conditions. More details can be found online.

The primary wildlife concern is for bighorn sheep and mule deer. Many elk have not yet left feedgrounds or low elevation winter ranges, thus wildlife managers do not expect many antlers to be found in traditional forest locations.

From May 1 until May 15, the Forest Service has established two small voluntary avoidance areas – one in Curtis Canyon and one in Flat Creek – to protect bighorn sheep. Current research being conducted on the Jackson bighorn sheep herd that occupies the Gros Ventre Mountains has shown relatively low levels of body fat this winter and a low pregnancy rate. Biologists believe this is likely due to carrying more sheep than the habitat can support in recent years. Recreationists are asked to give these animals plenty of space so as not to disturb them.

Road access will be extremely limited this year. People accessing these areas should plan to park on the right side of the Refuge Road to ensure a travel lane remains open for emergency vehicles. Vehicles blocking road access will be towed. Due to limited parking capacity, shed hunters should be prepared to walk or bike to get to the forest.

There are three authorized forest access points on the National Elk Refuge, including: Elk Refuge Road and Crystal Butte National Forest Access Trail, Curtis Canyon Road and National Forest Access Trail, and Flat Creek Road and Dry Hollow National Forest Access Trail.

In order to access and return from the forest, these routes must be taken, regardless of possession status of natural products (including shed antlers). There will be zero tolerance for trespassing across the National Elk Refuge.

The Gros Ventre gate will open at 6 a.m. May 1 with vehicle travel allowed up to Slate Creek gate. Nonmotorized use is permitted beyond the gate. There is no legal access to the National Elk Refuge from the forest boundary on the Gros Ventre Road.

All other National Forest roads on the Jackson and Blackrock Districts remain closed due to snow, including Fall Creek, Shadow Mountain, Granite Creek and Toppings Lake roads.

While south-facing slopes are beginning to open up, all north-facing and shaded slopes hold deep snow. Skis or snowshoes will be required for any travel in these areas.

Grizzly bears have emerged so carry and know how to use bear spray. All coolers, food and garbage must be stored within a hard-sided vehicle.

Law enforcement personnel are actively patrolling areas and Forest Service personnel will be checking conditions regularly. Roads will be opened as soon as conditions permit.

Free travel maps are available at the Forest Supervisor's Office or the National Elk Refuge and Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center, both located on N. Cache. Additional information can be obtained by calling the Bridger-Teton National Forest at 307-739-5400.