The WyoPoets 2020 Eugene V. Shea National Poetry Contest is open for submissions through the postmark deadline of Tuesday, Dec. 31. Residents of any state may enter the contest.
Submissions must be unpublished poems in English, single-spaced with a maximum length of one page, in 12-point Times New Roman. Entry fee is $1 per poem entered with a maximum of 20 poems.
According to a press release from WyoPoets, First place prize is $100, second place is $50, and third place is $30.
WyoPoets is a nonprofit organization of people who write poetry for publication or as a hobby, open to all poets nationally.
For guidelines and instructions on how to enter, go to the organization’s website at wyopoets.org/contests.html.