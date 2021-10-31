YAM struggles to retain staff amid resignations and layoffs

Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part series examining the effects of COVID-19 and internal challenges at the Yellowstone Art Museum. The second part will be published Monday.
One of the world’s most recognizable works of art — a can of Campbell’s soup — is hanging in an upstairs gallery at the Yellowstone Art Museum. The cheddar cheese soup can, originally painted in the 1960s by Andy Warhol, represents a complex world of pop art that was initially written off as mundane and commercial.
Though it's not one of the original 32 canvases Warhol painted by hand, the screen print is still rare, numbering 174 of 250 and is part of the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation's extensive collection of prints and multiples. The foundation's collections, comprised of 4,500 artists broken into 110 traveling exhibitions, routinely tour the country.
These canned shows aren’t unusual in the art world and give museums that lack resources to collect or curate such exhibitions a chance to display world-class art. Through the Schnitzer foundation, work is loaned to museums without fees other than transportation and insurance, drastically reducing the expenses a museum incurs curating and exhibiting works.
The timing of this show couldn't be better for the YAM, which has struggled to retain staff. In the past 10 months, about 40% of the YAM's workforce has left due to layoffs, resignations, and retirement in education, curatorial, development, and leadership departments.
Those vacancies triggered two Montana artists with major gallery shows in 2021 and 2023 to request postponement or cancellation, citing lack of staff to properly prepare, install, and present exhibits.
Executive Director Bryan Knicely, Education Director Mary Serbe, Development Director Ryan Cremer, and Assistant Curator Amanda Quiroz resigned from the organization in July following the layoffs the year prior of Curator Susan Barnett, Education Program Coordinator Jennifer Parry, and Laura Wemple, membership and volunteer coordinator. Sally McIntosh, the longtime adult program coordinator, also retired in July.
Though no interim director has been publicly named, the board of trustees is focused on rehiring the executive director position, according to Deborah Anspach, YAM board president, who said the situation "felt like a perfect storm."
“You feel sort of gobsmacked at first, but then you realize the only way is to move forward.” Anspach, former board member and longtime volunteer Larry Martin, and John Greenberger, YAM finance and administration director, comprise a transition team that is overseeing the hiring of a new executive director, following the exit in September of Knicely, who resigned in July after being at the museum for three years.
The search committee conducted two rounds of interviews with five candidates, and in mid-October narrowed the pool to two finalists who have been extended site visits, according to Anspach.
The new executive director will rehire a curator and education director, as well as a new advancement director — as the YAM board only has authority to hire the director, said Anspach.
On how the museum is carrying out its mission with reduced staff, Anspach replied, “There has been no interruption of services or commitment to the core values of the museum's mission.”
A disruption
The lack of staff, however, has concerned local artists and museum patrons. Billings-based visual artist Jane Deschner was preparing for her solo debut at the YAM in October with “Remember Me,” a project she’s been working on since 2015. In August, Deschner asked museum leadership to postpone her show, citing concerns that they lacked proper staff to carry out the duties of installing and presenting the work.
“Having a curator and professional staff as team members in producing a major exhibition is important to me, to present both my work and the museum at our best,” wrote Deschner in a letter dated Aug. 3 to Anspach, Greenberger, and YAM Registrar Lisa Ranallo. “Curatorial and education staff not only assist/educate/inform the museum and viewers, but also help artists interpret their work in a more universal and socio-political context and translate the artist’s ideas so they are accessible to audiences with varied ages and educational backgrounds. None of this … is available currently for ‘Remember Me’ at the YAM.”
Deschner’s show was postponed once already due to COVID-19 after the museum rescheduled and extended a major 2020 exhibition by Neltje, the Doubleday publishing heiress and Wyoming artist who dedicated the last years of her life to gigantic abstract paintings of her mountain flower gardens.
Maggy Rozycki Hiltner, a Red Lodge-based embroidery artist and co-founder of the Red Lodge Clay Center, also had a major gallery show scheduled at the YAM for 2023, but recently canceled the exhibit, citing lack of staff as her primary concern.
“At that level of an exhibition, there is a lot of trust and cooperation between the artist and the museum,” said Hiltner. “And it takes years to cultivate and create an exhibition like that. If all the players disappear, what do you have left? It puts everything at risk.”
Hiltner said she is waiting until new staff are hired to reengage talks with the museum. “An exhibition for an artist isn’t just ‘give me four walls.’ There are so many working parts of the museum that come together … the education department, the curator, the preparator, the promotion … All those facets, they are not even present.”
Deschner’s request to postpone was initially denied by Knicely, who said she would have to reapply and possibly wait until 2025, according to email exchanges provided to The Gazette. Following Kincely’s departure, Anspach confirmed that YAM has re-engaged with Deschner and has rescheduled her exhibition to the fall of 2022.
A contemporary mission
With a purpose to exhibit, document, collect, and preserve contemporary and historic art, the YAM also acts as a teaching institution to engage the youngest community members with visual art. But that’s not what makes the museum unique. It’s the only place for hundreds of miles where contemporary work by Native American artists can be viewed along with Remington’s interpretation of the historic west and the dramatic subjects painted by C.M. Russell. Drawings by Will James, the famous cowboy author and artist who lived his rugged last days in Billings, are shown at the same time as New York pop artists like Warhol are being displayed.
And perhaps the YAM's exclusive niche: it holds the works and presents the legacy of Montana’s modernists, like artists and sheep ranchers Isabelle Johnson and Bill Stockton, who painted depictions of the land they worked. Like Rudy and Lela Autio, whose artworks were recently shown at the YAM, they're credited as some of the state's first modernists. Living artists like Tracy Linder continue that legacy, presenting the ranch land and prairie through art and sculpture. The YAM also provides an immense space for artists' large-scale works, like Linder's life-size plowshares and Neltje's paintings — some 30 feet long and 10 feet high.
“We’re isolated from the ‘big’ art world in Montana,” said Deschner. “It’s difficult to become noticed outside this region. It takes work by the artist, and ideally, by the museum who is supporting that artist’s work.”
In the interim
With the postponement of Deschner’s October show, the Schnitzer exhibit came in handy, yet, it had been in the works for two years.
If shows such as this don't come to the YAM, they often don't come to Montana at all, said Larry Martin, who has been involved with the YAM since the 1980s. “It has always amazed me that here in Montana we have this nationally recognized contemporary art museum.”
The YAM, which opened in 1964 and expanded in 1998 and 2010, holds the title of largest contemporary art museum in Montana. Two secure, climate-controlled buildings with nearly 50,000 total square feet offer up the ability to store and display major works, which help fulfill the YAM's mission to exhibit and interpret art "for the enrichment, education, inspiration, and enjoyment of all."
"We walk a fine line as we pay homage to artists who helped build this museum and national works of importance," said Martin, a financial sponsor of the Schnitzer exhibit. He was an emeritus board member — essentially a non-voting board member who gives money to the museum — until the YAM board of directors decided to remove emeritus status this year as part of a shake-up of their operations after the exit of several key staff members and the executive director.
With the lack of a curatorial staff, Ranallo, the YAM registrar, said that prepared exhibits allow the museum to present a quality show and enhance the museum's offerings beyond what they have the capacity to produce. "This show is curated by a professional who specializes in pop art. No curator can know everything."
The Schnitzer show followed an exhibit of two prominent Montana artists, ceramist Rudy Autio, who was instrumental in founding the Archie Bray Clay Center in Helena, and his wife Lela Autio, a prolific artist and educator who helped transform Missoula’s first public library it into the Missoula Art Museum. An exhibition of the late artists’ works was pulled from their children’s collection and curated by the family.
The couple’s daughter, Lisa Autio, said she began talks with the museum for the show with then-curator Bob Durden in 2018. Susan Barnett, who replaced Durden in March 2019, carried the show forward, said Autio during an interview with The Gazette in October. By the time the show was set to open, Barnett's position had been cut, and the assistant curator had left the museum in July for a career change.
“It was just a real small opening,” said Autio, who expressed disappointment at the lack of promotion for the show. Autio estimates the family spent about $10,000 to transport and frame many of the works of art and mail postcards to promote the show.
“I knew that there were problems, but I thought on the other hand, there’s this wonderful space to show. I didn’t want that to hold us back.”
A small crew of family and YAM staff installed the show of approximately 75 pieces, including Rudy's large-scale pottery and Lela's collection of acrylic and soft sculptures.
“The Autio family was very involved,” said Ranallo. “They really care a lot about their parents’ legacy. We could not have installed this show without their help.”
Once the pieces were uncrated, Ranallo said they seemed to come alive. “When you’re viewing something in the right environment, it makes a big difference, and it is something that I am just starting to grapple with as I’m trying to carry some of the curatorial duties.”
As a registrar, Ranallo’s work primarily happens behind the scenes managing the YAM's 7,300-piece collection. With the absence of a curatorial staff, she has taken on a larger role in installing and presenting museum shows.
“Looking at someone’s work, deciding where it will fit best … this gallery can be intimidating because it’s so big,” she said of the upstairs main exhibit hall. “Sometimes, it’s hard to make things look good in here, because it can be like a big, empty gymnasium.”
Ranallo said one of the challenges facing the YAM is the immense size of the facility and the staffing requirements that come with it. “It’s a tremendous amount of work to try to keep this many galleries rotating throughout a year and get ahead of it. There’s a lot that goes into an exhibition.”
Anspach, when helping with the pop art exhibit, said she didn't realize how much work goes into hanging a gallery show. "I've never seen a show hung before," she said. "This needs an army." In total, 127 pieces of work are on display, spread across the museum's entire upper floor. The exhibition is on display until January, when artwork for the museum's annual auction will be hung.
In her second year as board president, Anspach said it wasn't until the executive director resigned that she became involved in the museum's day-to-day operations. "I am finally now just getting to understand what these people are really capable of," said Anspach. "If I have any influence on future board presidents, it will be: make sure you are at the museum often ... and lend your support, because we have discovered that our support is important to them."
Ranallo, who worked at the Minneapolis Institute of Art for 15 years prior to coming to Billings, started her career behind the scenes of “Visions of the People,” which took two years of research and opened in Minneapolis in 1993. Staff produced a catalog featuring over 300 representations by Plains Indian people showing daily life, spirituality, and providing essays on historical significance and context.
“Because of the research that went into it, that catalog is still looked at today as a very important resource for Plains Indian pictorial art,” said Ranallo. “I’m finding in smaller museums, you have a small staff, and you don’t always have the time to do the research and think about how you are going to present the work. Even the design is important.”
Hiltner, who asked that her YAM show be canceled due to lack of proper staffing, said she is willing to wait until the museum is “functioning at full speed again.” Hiltner was the artist in residence at the YAM in 2015 and said she has a great affinity for the museum’s ability to engage the public with art, especially through its educational outreach.
“The museum has a very deep collection. How do you get people to keep coming in the doors? It’s these changing shows, a good balance of regional and national work. Artists, we have a lot of skin in the game, and you need to feel supported on the other end. Otherwise, you’re just making it for your garage.”
The YAM works to challenge viewers, their understanding of the world around them, and has the power to introduce people to new ideas and perspectives through art. And, it's one of just a handful of museums in the state dedicated to contemporary art that include Helena’s Holter Museum of Art, Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art in Great Falls, Waterworks Art Museum in Miles City, and the Missoula Art Museum.
“When you start peeling back the mission of these places and what they are comfortable showing in their cities, it’s really slim pickings in the state for contemporary art,” said Hiltner. “When one is not functioning, it really hurts us as contemporary artists.”
