YAM struggles to retain staff amid resignations and layoffs

Anspach, when helping with the pop art exhibit, said she didn't realize how much work goes into hanging a gallery show. "I've never seen a show hung before," she said. "This needs an army." In total, 127 pieces of work are on display, spread across the museum's entire upper floor. The exhibition is on display until January, when artwork for the museum's annual auction will be hung.

In her second year as board president, Anspach said it wasn't until the executive director resigned that she became involved in the museum's day-to-day operations. "I am finally now just getting to understand what these people are really capable of," said Anspach. "If I have any influence on future board presidents, it will be: make sure you are at the museum often ... and lend your support, because we have discovered that our support is important to them."

Ranallo, who worked at the Minneapolis Institute of Art for 15 years prior to coming to Billings, started her career behind the scenes of “Visions of the People,” which took two years of research and opened in Minneapolis in 1993. Staff produced a catalog featuring over 300 representations by Plains Indian people showing daily life, spirituality, and providing essays on historical significance and context.