UPDATE: A Missing Endangered Persons Advisory was canceled Tuesday evening after the boy was found safe.
Christian Robinson, 3, was found safe, according to a message from the Montana Department of Justice.
A Missing Endangered Persons Advisory has been issued for a 3-year-old boy missing out of Crow Agency who was last seen on Wednesday.
Christian Robinson is described as Native American, 3 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Montana Department of Justice advisory. He will turn 4 years old in December.
His family reported him missing to law enforcement Tuesday. Officials suspect he is with his mother, Whitney Bird In Ground, who is homeless. Christian may be in danger due to exposure to weather conditions, the advisory states.
Officials do not know where he was seen last or where they may be headed.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs in Crow is investigating the disappearance.
Anyone with information on the boy is asked to call the BIA at 406-638-2631, or call 911.