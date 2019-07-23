A boy who was struck and killed by a truck while riding a bicycle in Livingston has been identified.
The 11-year-old boy was identified as Cayden James Leonard, of Livingston, Park County Coroner Al Jenkins said.
Cayden died Thursday after he was hit by a truck while riding a bicycle near the Yellowstone Gateway Museum on the 100 block of West Chinook Street, said Wayne Hard, assistant chief for the Livingston Police Department.
Cayden was taken to the Livingston HealthCare hospital by the Fire and Rescue Department, Hard said. Life saving measures were performed during the ambulance ride, but he died shortly after arriving in the hospital. Hard did not believe to boy had been wearing a helmet.
The driver of the truck was a man in his 30s, Hard said. He was cited for two "non-moving violations." Hard declined to explain what that meant, citing the ongoing investigation. He said the citations were not related to the man's driving. The man did stay on scene after the collision.
An investigation is ongoing, but drugs or alcohol were not suspected factors in the crash. The Montana Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation, Hard said.
A candlelight vigil for the boy is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. in front of the Yellowstone Gateway Museum at 118 W. Chinook St.
In a Facebook post the family issued an open invitation for the "Celebration of Cayden 'Crazy Kenny' Leonard’s Life." A Gofundme page was also created to help cover the boy's funeral costs.
Cayden was the second boy who was hit and killed by a vehicle in July in Montana.
On July 7 a 9-year-old boy riding a scooter was killed in a hit-and-run east of Hamilton. The driver in the crash drove away, but was arrested about six hours later by local law enforcement.
Joseph John McNamara, 59, was charged with negligent homicide and failure to remain on the scene of an accident.