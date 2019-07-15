{{featured_button_text}}

A 68-year-old Lewistown man died in a head-on collision Sunday in central Montana.

Glenn E. Gauer was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle wreck, according to a press release from Dick Brown, Judith Basin County deputy coroner.

The wreck on Highway 87 near Raynesford, west of Lewistown, was reported just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Geyser Fire, Ambulance and Extraction, Raynesford Fire, Judith Basin Sheriff, Belt Fire and Montana Highway Patrol all responded to the scene.  

The Montana Highway Patrol and the Judith Basin County Sheriff/Coroner are investigating the wreck.

