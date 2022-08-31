Yellowstone allows vehicle access to Slough Creek starting Sept. 8

Beginning Sept. 8, Yellowstone National Park will no longer require visitors to obtain a day-use ticket to drive the 6-mile road corridor between Tower Junction and Slough Creek.

In August, park officials initiated a day-use program requiring visitors to acquire an online pass to access the area following historic flooding in June. After monitoring use, park officials decided to drop the pass requirement.

The section of road is essentially a dead-end, so people driving large vehicles (buses, long towing units etc.) are reminded to be aware that turnaround areas along the Slough Creek Campground Road are limited.

The route to Slough Creek is the only section of the Northeast Entrance Road currently open to vehicles. The remainder of the road – from the Lamar Valley east to a barrier near Warm Creek outside Silver Gate – is closed to all traffic due to significant flood damage.

The North (Gardiner) and Northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate) entrances are closed with limited access due to flood damage. Consequently, visitors driving to Slough Creek will need to enter the park through the West, South or East entrances.

Some trails and backcountry campsites in the Northern Range of the park near Slough Creek are closed due to flood damage. Visit Yellowstone’s Backcountry Situation Report for the most up-to-date details. Slough Creek Campground is closed for the season.

The Northeast Entrance Road, between Lamar Valley and the barrier near Warm Creek (2 miles from the Northeast Entrance), is closed to all vehicle, bicycle and foot traffic while the road is being rebuilt following flood damage. The closure is expected to stay in place until Oct. 15 to allow contractors to complete work prior to winter.

Yellowstone’s North and Northeast entrances remain closed to visitor vehicles; however, access is available by approved commercial tours, bicycle (on paved roadways) and foot through the North and Northeast entrances to fish and hike in areas not identified as closed.

From the North Entrance, visitors can travel 1 mile to the Rescue Creek Trailhead. From the Northeast Entrance, visitors can travel 2 miles to the barrier near the Warm Creek area.

The temporary road (Old Gardiner Road) that connects Gardiner to Mammoth Hot Springs is an active construction zone and closed until Oct. 15 to allow contractors to complete work prior to winter. At this time, only approved personnel and commercial tours are allowed on the Old Gardiner Road in specific traffic windows.