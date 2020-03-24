Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks close to visitors

"The park began receiving these requests late in the day on Sunday, March 22, through (Monday) and we immediately began conversing with National Park Service and the Department of the Interior to determine the best course of action," he continued. "I have been in direct contact with the governors, many local leaders, and health officials within our gateway communities and counties. Contrary to a few press articles written (Monday), the park is taking these requests from our local partners very seriously and will communicate decisions in the near future."