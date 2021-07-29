Yellowstone announces winter lottery for non-commercial snowmobile permits

Permit holders are considered non-commercial guides and must be at least 18 years old on the first day of their trips. All snowmobile operators must possess a state-issued driver’s license and successfully complete the free online Yellowstone Snowmobile Education Certification program. Anyone can take the course to learn about park rules that help visitors safely enjoy the unique experience of winter in Yellowstone while also protecting park resources. All snowmobiles must meet the park’s New Best Available Technology standard.