Yellowstone biologists battling to reduce lake trout face challenges

“Those samples have been sent off and we haven’t gotten results back yet,” Koel said. “If we’re going to pick up cisco out there it’s probably going to be with the DNA in the water to begin with. It can guide us to where to do more netting.”

Another way to search for cisco is in the stomachs of adult lake trout.

“We’ve been opening up thousands of stomachs since the cisco was found in 2019 and we have not found a cisco in a lake trout stomach yet,” Koel said. “That’s actually a great way to find out how many are out there.”

Despite setbacks in the program and nature’s ability to keep producing lake trout, Koel remains optimistic. He points to positive signs that the cutthroat trout population is improving, such as grizzly and black bears returning to once abandoned spawning streams to feed during the spring.

“We’re seeing some cutthroat returning to spawn in the small streams around the lake,” he said. “I’ve been up to the Thorofare Region and into Atlantic Creek and we know there are large numbers of spawning fish in the backcountry of the upper Yellowstone River.”