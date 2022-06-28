Yellowstone bison gores Colorado Springs man

A 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on June 27.

The man was walking with his family on a boardwalk when a bison charged the group. Family members did not leave the area, and the bull continued to charge, goring the man who suffered an injury to his arm and was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation by law enforcement staff. The park's information officer did not comment on whether the incident was the same one someone posted video of online.

In that footage, a family approaches the bison which bolts forward toward a child. A man then jumps in front of the bison in an attempt to protect the child and is pitched into the air as his left arm hooked over the bison's horn. The bison then turns its attention to another tourist who calmly retreats, spraying orange clouds of bear spray along the way.

This is the second visitor to Yellowstone to be gored by a bison this year. On May 30 a 28-year-old Grove City, Ohio, woman was severely injured when a bison gored her when she got too close to the animal at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful.

Bison cause more injuries to park visitors than any other animal. That's why park staff, signs and handouts warn tourists to keep their distance from the animals.

As a reminder, when an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, Yellowstone's staff advises giving wildlife space. Stay more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes – and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal.

