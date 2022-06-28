 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Billings Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by TDS Fiber
alert top story topical

Yellowstone bison gores Colorado Springs man

  • 0
Bull bison

A bull bison like this one was responsible for injuring a Colorado Springs man on Monday in Yellowstone National Park.

 Jacob W. Frank, NPS

A 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, Colorado, was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on June 27.

The man was walking with his family on a boardwalk when a bison charged the group. Family members did not leave the area, and the bull continued to charge, goring the man who suffered an injury to his arm and was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation by law enforcement staff. The park's information officer did not comment on whether the incident was the same one someone posted video of online.

In that footage, a family approaches the bison which bolts forward toward a child. A man then jumps in front of the bison in an attempt to protect the child and is pitched into the air as his left arm hooked over the bison's horn. The bison then turns its attention to another tourist who calmly retreats, spraying orange clouds of bear spray along the way.

This is the second visitor to Yellowstone to be gored by a bison this year. On May 30 a 28-year-old Grove City, Ohio, woman was severely injured when a bison gored her when she got too close to the animal at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful.

People are also reading…

Bison cause more injuries to park visitors than any other animal. That's why park staff, signs and handouts warn tourists to keep their distance from the animals.

As a reminder, when an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, Yellowstone's staff advises giving wildlife space. Stay more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes – and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park

Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park

A bison has gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park. A park statement says the bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it Monday. She got within 10 feet before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air. The woman from Grove City, Ohio, sustained a puncture wound and other injuries. Park emergency medical providers responded and transported her via ambulance to a hospital in Idaho. Park officials say it’s the first reported bison goring this year. Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 25 yards away from bison. Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Michael Gilbert Voyles sentenced

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News