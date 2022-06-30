 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Billings Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by TDS Fiber
alert top story topical

Yellowstone bison gores Pennsylvania woman; 3rd victim this year, 2nd in a week

  • 0
Bull bison

A bull bison like this one in Yellowstone National Park injured a Pennsylvania woman on Wednesday.

 Jacob W. Frank, NPS

For the second time this week, and third time this year, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park has been gored by a bull bison.

A 71-year-old West Chester, Pennsylvania, woman was injured Wednesday at Storm Point on Yellowstone Lake. 

"The woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge," the Park Service wrote in a statement.

Her injuries were not life-threatening, and she was transported by ambulance to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

A Colorado Springs man was injured on Monday at Giant Geyser, and on May 30 a woman was gored and tossed by a bison near a boardwalk near Black Sand Basin. All of the incidents are under investigation.

Visitors to Yellowstone are reminded that bison are responsible for more injuries to tourists than any other animal in the park and should be given a wide berth, at least 25 yards.

People are also reading…

"Approaching bison threatens them and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting," the agency noted. "These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent. 

"Do not stand your ground. Immediately walk or run away from the animal. Spray bear spray as you are moving away if the animal follows you."

0 Comments
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sheriff: Beacon led team to man mauled by grizzly in Wyoming

Sheriff's officials in Wyoming say a distress signal initially thought to be from a crashed aircraft led searchers to a backpacker who’d been mauled by a grizzly bear. Searchers soon learned there was no crash but the signal was from a personal beacon. Park County sheriff's officials said Tuesday a 68-year-old Buffalo, New York, man activated his device after being severely mauled in a wilderness southeast of Yellowstone National Park. Rescuers flew him by helicopter to a Montana hospital. His name and condition weren't released.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

FCC Commissioner urges Apple, Google to remove TikTok from app stores

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News