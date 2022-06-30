Yellowstone bison gores Pennsylvania woman; 3rd victim this year, 2nd in a week

For the second time this week, and third time this year, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park has been gored by a bull bison.

A 71-year-old West Chester, Pennsylvania, woman was injured Wednesday at Storm Point on Yellowstone Lake.

"The woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge," the Park Service wrote in a statement.

Her injuries were not life-threatening, and she was transported by ambulance to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

A Colorado Springs man was injured on Monday at Giant Geyser, and on May 30 a woman was gored and tossed by a bison near a boardwalk near Black Sand Basin. All of the incidents are under investigation.

Visitors to Yellowstone are reminded that bison are responsible for more injuries to tourists than any other animal in the park and should be given a wide berth, at least 25 yards.

"Approaching bison threatens them and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting," the agency noted. "These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent.

"Do not stand your ground. Immediately walk or run away from the animal. Spray bear spray as you are moving away if the animal follows you."

