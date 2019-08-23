Yellowstone National Park officials have transferred 55 of the park's wild bison to a Montana Indian reservation under a program that aims to establish new disease-free herds of the animals.
Park officials said they completed the transfer of the bison to the Fort Peck Reservation on Friday.
It's part of an effort to conserve a species that once roamed North America by the millions. Officials also want to curb the government-sponsored slaughter of bison that wander outside the park over concerns about the spread of disease.
More than 10,000 park bison were slaughtered under a government-sponsored program or killed by hunters over the past several decades. Officials plan to capture more bison this winter to keep the population from growing.