Snowfall has closed the Yellowstone National Park route from Tower Fall to Canyon Junction over Dunraven Pass, the Park Service announced on Friday. The pass was scheduled to close to the public on Oct. 15.
The road was temporarily closed on Tuesday evening, Oct. 8, because of accumulating snow, wind, and ice that made for unsafe driving conditions.
For up-to-date information on traveling in Yellowstone log on to
www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/parkroads.htm or phone 307-344-2117 for recorded information, or sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
