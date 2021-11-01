Yellowstone closing interior roads on Nov. 8

Yellowstone National Park will close its interior roads on Nov. 8, with the exception of the route between Mammoth Hot Springs and Cooke City which is open year-round.

The park annually closes roads in early November to prepare them for the winter season and snowmobile and snowcoach travel, which will begin on Dec. 15.

Travel east of Cooke City is not possible from late fall to spring because a segment of Highway 212 (Beartooth Highway) between Cooke City and Pilot Creek is closed to vehicle travel.

If you plan to drive in the park during this week:

• Prepare for changing weather conditions.

• Have flexible travel plans.

• Expect limited services. This time of year, most services are open in Mammoth Hot Springs and closed elsewhere in the park.

• Anticipate possible road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions.

• Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice.

For road condition updates call 307-344-2117 or log on to the park's website.

