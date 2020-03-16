You are the owner of this article.
Yellowstone County declares state of emergency amid coronavirus spread

Yellowstone County declares state of emergency amid coronavirus spread

Don Jones, Denis Pitman

In this file photo, Don Jones looks at local election results with Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman.

 RYAN WELCH, Billings Gazette

Yellowstone County entered a state of emergency on Monday in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Board of County Commissioners issued the announcement just after noon. It follows similar announcements on the state level by Gov. Steve Bullock on Thursday, and on the federal level by President Donald Trump on Friday.

The move means the county will be able to request additional funding to prevent, test for and combat COVID-19.

Commissioners said in a press release the decision was made after a positive test result found within the county, and after public health guidance to close schools and minimize contact. 

The commissioners are urging the public not to panic but to act carefully to limit risk.

The decision was made in conjunction with the city of Billings, according to a press release from the board.

