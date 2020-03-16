Yellowstone County declares state of emergency amid coronavirus spread

Yellowstone County entered a state of emergency on Monday in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Board of County Commissioners issued the announcement just after noon. It follows similar announcements on the state level by Gov. Steve Bullock on Thursday, and on the federal level by President Donald Trump on Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The move means the county will be able to request additional funding to prevent, test for and combat COVID-19.

Commissioners said in a press release the decision was made after a positive test result found within the county, and after public health guidance to close schools and minimize contact.

The commissioners are urging the public not to panic but to act carefully to limit risk.

The decision was made in conjunction with the city of Billings, according to a press release from the board.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.