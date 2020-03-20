2 Yellowstone County health workers test positive for coronavirus, official says

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton holds a press conference on Wednesday.
LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette
Two Yellowstone County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday are health care workers, according to the Unified Health Command on Friday.
The individuals were exposed to the novel coronavirus outside of the workplace and not in their health care settings, John Felton, public health officer for Yellowstone County and CEO for RiverStone Health, said during a press conference on Friday.
The individuals are at home and self-isolating. Felton said a list of whom the individuals came into contact with over the last 14 days will be provided.
Felton would not provide any other details on the individuals. He said the health care workers were probably exposed to the virus during a Montana Board of Regents meeting in Dillon in early March.
Photos: Billings responds to COVID-19
Corner Cafe Malt Shop in Roundup
Tina Dunham helps a customer at the Corner Cafe Malt Shop in Roundup on Friday, March 20, 2020. Dunham and her husband own the cafe which will have to close it's dining room at the end of the day due to Gov. Steve Bullock's executive order closing bars and restaurants throughout Montana in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The cafe will continue to be open for takeout orders during the shutdown.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Corner Cafe Malt Shop in Roundup
The Corner Cafe Malt Shop is open for business in Roundup on Friday, March 20, 2020. The cafe will have to close it's dining room at the end of the day due to Gov. Steve Bullock's executive order closing bars and restaurants throughout Montana in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The cafe will continue to be open for takeout orders during the shutdown.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Corner Cafe Malt Shop in Roundup
Cutouts prevent every other booth from being used in the dining room at the Corner Cafe Malt Shop in Roundup on Friday, March 20, 2020. The cafe will have to close it's dining room at the end of the day due to Gov. Steve Bullock's executive order closing bars and restaurants throughout Montana in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The cafe will continue to be open for takeout orders during the shutdown.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Corner Cafe Malt Shop in Roundup
The three middle stools at the counter have signs saying they are not to be used at the Corner Cafe Malt Shop in Roundup on Friday, March 20, 2020. The cafe will have to close it's dining room at the end of the day due to Gov. Steve Bullock's executive order closing bars and restaurants throughout Montana in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The cafe will continue to be open for takeout orders during the shutdown.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
The Keg in Roundup
The Keg Bar is open for business in Roundup on Friday, March 20, 2020. The bar will have to close at 8 p.m. due to Gov. Steve Bullock's executive order closing bars and restaurants throughout Montana in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The bar's owner Lynn Reaves said she will use the shutdown as a chance to paint and clean the bar.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Blood Drive
Erin Baker, donor recruitment manager for Vitalant, takes takes Anne Cole's temperature before Cole donates blood during a blood drive at MSU Billings on Friday, March 20, 2020. The temperatures are one of the new precautions being taken because of COVID-19.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Blood Drive
Erin Baker, donor recruitment manager for Vitalant, wipes down the informational book between donors during a blood drive at MSU Billings on Friday, March 20, 2020. The sanitizing is a new precautions being taken because of COVID-19.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Blood Drive
Peggy Zimbelman of Vitalant helps Anne Cole donate blood during a blood drive at MSU Billings on Friday, March 20, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Blood Drive
Blood is collected during a blood drive at MSU Billings on Friday, March 20, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Blood Drive
Billings mayor Bill Cole gives blood as Maire Irwin of Vitalant works at a blood drive at MSU Billings on Friday, March 20, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary
Barry Brekhus stands in the chapel at the Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, pictured Friday, March 20, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary
The chapel at the Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, pictured Friday, March 20, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Yellowstone County Courthouse
Baskets are set up outside the chamber for District Court Judge Michael Moses at the Yellowstone County Courthouse Friday, March 20, 2020. The move is to limit contact with the public because of the coronavirus.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Yellowstone County Courthouse
Baskets are set up outside the chambers for three District Court judges at the Yellowstone County Courthouse Friday, March 20, 2020. The move is to limit contact with the public because of the coronavirus.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Motor Vehicle
The Motor Vehicle office at the Yellowstone County Courthouse is open Friday, March 20, 2020. Beginning Monday March 23, the office will be taking people by appointment only.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
MET Transit
Michael Dove uses the hand sanitizer as he boards the MET Transit bus for the South Side loop on Friday. Buses have moved the sanitizer and money drop away from the front of the bus to increase social distancing.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
MET Transit
The MET Transit buses have moved the sanitizer and money drop away from the front of the bus and added a yellow line for riders to sit behind to increase social distancing.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
MET Transit
The MET Transit buses have moved the sanitizer and money drop away from the front of the bus and added a yellow line for riders to sit behind to increase social distancing.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
MET Transit
The MET Transit buses have moved the sanitizer and money drop away from the front of the bus and added a yellow line for riders to sit behind to increase social distancing.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Tumbleweed
Food boxes for families are ready to be carried to waiting cars at Tumbleweed on Friday, March 20, 2020. Tumbleweed is providing food boxes to individuals and families during the COVID-19 related shutdowns.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Tumbleweed
Afton Ahrens of Tumbleweed carries a box of food to a car for a family of six Friday, March 20, 2020. Tumbleweed is providing food boxes to individuals and families during the COVID-19 related shutdowns.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Tumbleweed
Afton Ahrens of Tumbleweed sanitizes can openers that were donated to the organization Friday, March 20, 2020. Tumbleweed is providing food boxes to individuals and families during the COVID-19 related shutdowns.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Tumbleweed
Afton Ahrens of Tumbleweed grabs a box of food for a family of six Friday, March 20, 2020. Tumbleweed is providing food boxes to individuals and families during the COVID-19 related shutdowns.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Tumbleweed
Ashley Olien and Afton Ahrens of Tumbleweed sanitize can openers that were donated to the organization Friday, March 20, 2020. Tumbleweed is providing food boxes to individuals and families during the COVID-19 related shutdowns.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Tumbleweed
Tumbleweed is providing food boxes to individuals and families during the COVID-19 related shutdowns.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Thirsty Street Brewing Company
Maddy Ostwalt fills a crowler with Milk of Mazavo espresso nitro stout at Thirsty Street Brewing Company in Billings on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Thirsty Street is serving to go bottles and crowlers while restaurants and bars are closed in Yellowstone County due to the spread of coronavirus.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Thirsty Street Brewing Company
Maddy Ostwalt washes two crowlers before serving a customer at Thirsty Street Brewing Company in Billings on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Thirsty Street is serving to go bottles and crowlers while restaurants and bars are closed in Yellowstone County due to the spread of coronavirus.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Thirsty Street Brewing Company
Wes Urbaniak stops in to Thirsty Street Brewing Company two buy to go beers in Billings on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Thirsty Street is serving to go bottles and crowlers while restaurants and bars are closed in Yellowstone County due to the spread of coronavirus.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Thirsty Street Brewing Company
Maddy Ostwalt reaches over the bar and an extra table to serve a customer at Thirsty Street Brewing Company in Billings on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Thirsty Street is serving to go bottles and crowlers while restaurants and bars are closed in Yellowstone County due to the spread of coronavirus.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior cleaning
Chris Holman and Donna Holman clean a classroom at Billings Senior High School on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Billings Senior is currently closed and undergoing a thorough cleaning regimen in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior cleaning
Donna Holman wipes down the door to a classroom at Billings Senior High School on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Billings Senior is currently closed and undergoing a thorough cleaning regimen in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior cleaning
Rick Steinmetz sprays disinfectant in the shower of the boys locker room at Billings Senior High School on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Billings Senior is currently closed and undergoing a thorough cleaning regimen in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior cleaning
Head Custodian Rod Grotbo uses an EvaClean electrostatic sprayer to disinfect a classroom at Billings Senior High School on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Billings Senior is currently closed and undergoing a thorough cleaning regimen in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior cleaning
A note signed by Head Custodian Rod Grotbo marks a room as having been disinfected at Billings Senior High School on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Billings Senior is currently closed and undergoing a thorough cleaning regimen in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior cleaning
Shari Sather cleans a classroom at Billings Senior High School on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Billings Senior is currently closed and undergoing a thorough cleaning regimen in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior cleaning
Shari Sather cleans a classroom at Billings Senior High School on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Billings Senior is currently closed and undergoing a thorough cleaning regimen in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
TEN at the Northern Hotel
The dining room of TEN at the Northern Hotel is empty as restaurants around Yellowstone County are forced to close due to the spread of coronavirus on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Guests of the hotel are still able to receive room service.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
MSU Billings move out
MSU Billings student Evan Dahinden moves his belongings out of his dorm room in Petro Hall in Billings on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Students were asked to move out of the dorms by Tuesday, March 24. Dahinden plans to return home to Joplin.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
MSU Billings move out
MSU Billings student Pascal Pisarek loads Theo Lamare's belongings into a car outside of Petro Hall in Billings on Thursday. Students were asked to move out of the dorms by Tuesday, March 24.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
MSU Billings move out
MSU Billings student Evan Dahinden moves his belongings out of his dorm room in Petro Hall in Billings on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Students were asked to move out of the dorms by Tuesday, March 24. Dahinden plans to return home to Joplin.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
MSU Billings move out
Bottles of hand sanitizer are available in the lobby of MSU Billings' Petro Hall on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
MSU Billings move out
MSU Billings students Theo Lamare moves his belongings out of Petro Hall in Billings on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Lamare plans to fly home to France the following day. He said if he doesn't return home now he is not sure if he will be able to return.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
MSU Billings move out
Push carts are available for students to use in the lobby of MSU Billings' Petro Hall on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
MSU Billings move out
MSU Billings student Evan Dahinden moves his belongings out of his dorm room in Petro Hall in Billings on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Students were asked to move out of the dorms by Tuesday, March 24. Dahinden plans to return home to Joplin.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
MSU Billings move out
A sign marks a room as having been disinfected in MSU Billings' Student Union Building on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
MSU Billings move out
MSU Billings students Theo Lamare, left, and Pascal Pisarek move Lamare's belongings out of Petro Hall in Billings on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Lamare plans to fly home to France the following day. He said if he doesn't return home now he is not sure if he will be able to return.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
MSU Billings move out
MSU Billings student Evan Dahinden loads his belongings into his truck outside of Petro Hall in Billings on Thursday. Students were asked to move out of the dorms by Tuesday, March 24. Dahinden plans to return home to Joplin.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
St Vincent breakfast
People line up for breakfast at St. Vincent de Paul on 1st Avenue South on Thursday.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Billings Livestock sale
Billings Livestock Commission is having a stock cow sale on Thursday.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Billings Livestock sale
The Billings Livestock Commission stock cow sale is underway Thursday morning.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Billings Livestock Commission
The Billings Livestock Commission stock cow sale is underway Thursday morning.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Billings Livestock sale
Bill Cook auctions cattle at the sale Thursday morning.
Billings Livestock sale
The Billings Livestock Commission stock cow sale is underway Thursday morning.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Billings Livestock sale
The Billings Livestock Commission stock cow sale is underway Thursday morning.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Billings Livestock sale
The Billings Livestock Commission stock cow sale is underway Thursday morning.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Habitat for Humanity
Volunteer Joe Barbaero carries in a set of mirrored closet doors being donated to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The store is remaining open, and will also continue to to donation pickups.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Habitat for Humanity
Sean Iiams of Habitat for Humanity carries in a set of mirrored closet doors being donated to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The store is remaining open, and will also continue to to donation pickups.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Habitat for Humanity
Volunteer Joe Barbaero and staff member Sean Iiams sort through a donation at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The store is remaining open, and will also continue to to donation pickups.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Habitat for Humanity
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is remaining open, and will also continue to to donation pickups.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Habitat for Humanity
A truck used to pick up donations for the Habitat for Humanity ReStore on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The store is remaining open, and will also continue to to donation pickups.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Billings Hotel
Dennis Moon of Moon Construction works on a breakfast bar remodel at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The hotel is moving ahead with a scaled-back remodeling project.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Red Door Lounge
A sign outside of the Red Door Lounge advertises takeout service along Grand Avenue in Billings on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
AMC
A sign on the front door of the AMC Classic 10 announces that the theatre is closed in Billings on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Five on Black
An X on the floor of Five on Black marks the appropriate amount of space to give customers while in line in Billings on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Five on Black
Chairs are stacked as the dining room is closed at Five on Black in line in Billings on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Five on Black
A table is setup for Grubhub orders at Five on Black in Billings on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Five on Black
A sign informs customers that Five on Black is only serving takeout orders at Five on Black in Billings on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Casinos closed
A sign on Warden's Grand Casino announces their cleaning plans during the closure due to coronavirus Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Scuba training
A sign in front of Family Fun Scuba and Snorkel on Grand Avenue announces their scuba training classes Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette
Riverstone press conference
Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton holds a press conference on Wednesday.
LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette
Press conference
Yellowstone County health officer John Felton holds a press conference on Wednesday.
LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette
St. Vincent De Paul
St. Vincent De Paul serves lunch Wednesday.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
St. Vincent De Paul
St. Vincent De Paul serves lunch Wednesday.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
St. Vincent De Paul
St. Vincent De Paul executive director Craig Barthel directs people arriving for lunch to stand a safe distance apart Wednesday.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Homeless in Billings
Transients walk down 6th Avenue North as local officials struggle with the coronavirus outbreak.
LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette
Billings Food Bank
Volunteer Ellen Dunklee wipes down a cart between clients at the Billings Food Bank on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Billings Food Bank
Volunteer Ellen Dunklee fills a cart for the next client at the Billings Food Bank on Wednesday..
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Billings Food Bank
A sign posts the new rules to limit contact at the Billings Food Bank on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Billings Food Bank
Harvey Lund of the Billings Food Bank, center, and volunteers Ellen and Dennis Dunklee, clean and fill a shopping cart for the next client Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Billings Food Bank
Harvey Lund, a Billings Food Bank employee, looks through the window as he waits for the next client Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Billings Food Bank
Patricia Rickards loads food in her car after picking it up at the Billings Food Bank on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Billings Food Bank
Felicia Lehman of the Billings Food Bank wipes down the counter between clients Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Homeless in Billings
Signs posted at the Montana Rescue Mission show the campus is now closed to the public.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Homeless in Billings
A homeless person sleeps on the sidewalk on South 30th Steet as the temperature dips to 25 degrees Wednesday morning.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Fast food
Traffic backs up at the McDonalds drive-up in the Pilot Travel Center on North Frontage Road in Lockwood on Tuesday. Restaurants and bars in Yellowstone County are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Hutterite shopping
Tammy Kottke and Kris Schaffer shop for chicken, canned goods and homemade bread from Mountain View Hutterite Colony members at 1313 Broadwater Avenue on Tuesday. Colony members Robert Hofer, Will Hofer and Mike Wipf man a trailer filled with food and said they were not raising prices for their goods.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Press conference
Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund addresses business owners during a press conference by city and county officials on Tuesday.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Press conference
Yellowstone County DES coordinator K.C. Williams talks about the county's response to the coronavirus during a press conference by city and county officials on Tuesday.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Press conference
Billings Mayor Bill Cole, right, and county commissioner Denis Pitman address reporters during a press conference by city and county officials on Tuesday.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Burger King
An employee sanitizes furniture inside the closed dining area of the North 27th Street Burger King Tuesday morning. The drive-up window is still open for meals. Yellowstone County bars and restaurants have been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Walmart hours
Shoppers arrive at the Main Street Walmart at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The stores have reduced their hours and are now closed from 11 p.m to 6 a.m.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Oktoberfest German Restaurant
Birgitt Adams looks out the front window at Oktoberfest German Restaurant in Billings on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. "It seems like the only luck we have is bad luck," Adams said about the restaurant being forced to close it's dining room due to the coronavirus. The restaurant is still open for takeout orders but business has been slow.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Oktoberfest German Restaurant
The dining room is empty at Oktoberfest German Restaurant in Billings on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Oktoberfest German Restaurant
A to-go container has the message "Thank you for supporting us" written on it at Oktoberfest German Restaurant in Billings on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Oktoberfest German Restaurant
Ernie Adams takes an order at Oktoberfest German Restaurant in Billings on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Oktoberfest German Restaurant
Ernie Adams brings a takeout order to a customer at Oktoberfest German Restaurant in Billings on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Oktoberfest German Restaurant
Birgitt Adams folds boxes in an empty dining room at Oktoberfest German Restaurant in Billings on Tuesday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
School meals
A lunch from Sodexo is one of the meals at a mobile food trailer at Orchard Elementary on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
School meals
Jennifer Thomas of Sodexo gives out meals to parents from a mobile food trailer at Orchard Elementary on Tuesday.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
The Annex curbside
The Annex's Elena Kreiner delivers lattes to Bailey Renova's car at The Annex on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
The Annex curbside
A sign on the door announces curbside pickup at The Annex on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
The Annex curbside
The Annex manager Ashley Bril delivers donuts to Ashley Houlihan's car at The Annex on Tuesday.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Babcock sign
A sign on the Babcock Theatre reads "Wash your hands. We will be back."
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Babcock sign
A sign on the Babcock Theatre reads "Wash your hands. We will be back" on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Monte Sign
A man changes the wording on a sign at The Monte Bar and Casino to read "Stay safe and healthy. Be back soon" on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Riverside meals
Riverside Middle School principal Kevin Kirkman hands out meals to children who normally eat breakfast at the school Monday morning.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Virus testing
Medical staff covered in gowns and masks gather at a drive-up testing facility on St. Vincent Healthcare property at 11th Avenue North between North 27th and 28th streets Monday morning.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Virus testing
Medical staff covered in gowns and masks gather at a drive-up testing facility on St. Vincent Healthcare property at 11th Avenue North between North 27th and 28th streets Monday morning.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Commission chairs
Chairs the the Yellowstone County Commission boardroom are spaced apart for social separation at Monday's board meeting.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Bullet for your ass sign
A hand written sign on the front door of a house on North 31st Street in Billings says, "Do you have: Fever, cough, runny nose, body aches? If you do you need to call first! WE DON'T WANT IT!! A separate sign says, "We DO have a bullet for your ass though!"
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Hooligan's portrait
Nine of the 96 employees of Hooligan's and the Montana Brew Pub gather for a picture after the announcement that all bars and casinos will close and restaurants will be limited to takeout due to the coronavirus outbreak. The bar is decorated for its popular St. Patrick's Day event.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
Faith Chapel
The parking lot at Faith Chapel was mostly deserted as services were being broadcast online during the coronavirus outbreak.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
St. Vincent Healthcare
A tent in the parking lot of St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings will be used as a coronavirus testing site pictured here on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Only people with doctors orders will be tested.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
031420-loc-CoronavirusTestingSites02msc.jpg
The Sandstone Building at MetraPark in Billings will be used as a coronavirus testing site pictured here on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Only people with doctors orders will be tested.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Coronavirus
Dr. Neil Ku of Billings Clinic speaks at a press conference Saturday, March 14, 2020 about the positive case of coronavirus Billings.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Unified Health Command
Members of the local medical community and government gather for Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's conference call about the coronavirus updates Saturday. The call was followed by a press conference update by the Unified Health Command on the Yellowstone County response to a case in Billings.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Unified Health Command
Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services Director K.C. Williams, right, and RiverStone Health CEO John Felton listen to Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's conference call about the coronavirus updates Saturday. The call was followed by a press conference update by the Unified Health Command on the Yellowstone County response to a case in Billings.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
N95 Masks
Josh Smith of Ace Hardware on Central Avenue puts up a sign after the store received a new shipment of N95 particulate masks Saturday, March 14, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
John Felton
RiverStone Health CEO John Felton talks about the Unified Health Command's latest responses to COVID-19 on Friday, March 13, 2020.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
John Felton
RiverStone Health CEO John Felton talks about the Unified Health Command's latest responses to COVID-19 on Friday.
CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette
Library computers
To promote social distancing, every other computer terminal at the Billings Public Library is out of service.
LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette
