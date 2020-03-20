You are the owner of this article.
2 Yellowstone County health workers test positive for coronavirus, official says
2 Yellowstone County health workers test positive for coronavirus, official says

Riverstone press conference

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton holds a press conference on Wednesday.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

Two Yellowstone County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday are health care workers, according to the Unified Health Command on Friday.

The individuals were exposed to the novel coronavirus outside of the workplace and not in their health care settings, John Felton, public health officer for Yellowstone County and CEO for RiverStone Health, said during a press conference on Friday.

The individuals are at home and self-isolating. Felton said a list of whom the individuals came into contact with over the last 14 days will be provided.

Felton would not provide any other details on the individuals. He said the health care workers were probably exposed to the virus during a Montana Board of Regents meeting in Dillon in early March.

