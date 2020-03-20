2 Yellowstone County health workers test positive for coronavirus, official says

Two Yellowstone County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday are health care workers, according to the Unified Health Command on Friday.

The individuals were exposed to the novel coronavirus outside of the workplace and not in their health care settings, John Felton, public health officer for Yellowstone County and CEO for RiverStone Health, said during a press conference on Friday.

The individuals are at home and self-isolating. Felton said a list of whom the individuals came into contact with over the last 14 days will be provided.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Felton would not provide any other details on the individuals. He said the health care workers were probably exposed to the virus during a Montana Board of Regents meeting in Dillon in early March.

Photos: Billings responds to COVID-19

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.