Yellowstone County joins Angel Iniative, $20 million goes to health info exchange

In Montana, an estimated 90,000 people face a substance use disorder, but only a fraction seek out treatment. With an increase in opioid overdose calls in recent years, behavioral health solutions have become critical.

Yellowstone County is the latest county in the state to commit to the Angel Initiative, a new program that allows a person struggling with addiction to go to law enforcement and be connected to treatment in the area without being arrested. Any drugs or paraphernalia in their possession must be turned in.

The program was rolled out in Cascade County in November 2021 with Lewis and Clark County following in February 2022. While a small number of people have utilized the program, so far they have been able to access treatment quickly.

“At DPHHS they’re thinking outside the box to reduce the stigma associated with treatment and to guide individuals on the path to recovery,” said Governor Greg Gianforte at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Friday.

There are certain disqualifiers for the program such as having an outstanding warrant or involvement in an active drug investigation. Registered sex offenders are also disqualified from the program.

But minor misdemeanors will not impact one’s participating in the program, according to Yellowstone County Sherriff Mike Linder.

Someone interested in participating in the program can go to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility where they will be directed to a private room and given a toll-free number, The Angel Line, to connect them to the nearest treatment provider.

In the past, waitlists to get into treatment programs have been long, sometimes leaving the individual to wait for months before getting help.

“We’ve been looking at some of the rules that the state has to potentially increase capacity,” Gianforte said. “There’s some regulatory friction that affects that.”

Health Information Exchange

Behavioral health was also a priority in building the state’s health information exchange (HIE) system, said Jeanette Polaschek, clinical consultant with Big Sky Care Connect (BSCC).

BSCC is the state-designated HIE platform that allows health care providers to share patient information.

Being able to access a patient’s medical history from anywhere in the state allows doctors and nurses to provide better care for patients.

But under Montana law, individuals have to consent to sharing behavioral health information, making it difficult to build into the system.

“The great thing about Montana is that from the very beginning they’ve been able to pull in the behavioral health. A lot of different states that are doing the same sort of thing kind of put off behavioral health because there’s so much regulation around confidentiality,” Polaschek said.

At a Friday roundtable at Billings Clinic, Gianforte joined medical leaders in the community to announce a $20 million investment in the HIE. The money will be used to continue the design, development and implementation of the program that will continue through 2023.

An image exchange program is under development as well as a statewide antibiotic resistance information exchange.

The funding will also help to reach additional primary care clinics throughout the state.

State leaders have attempted to develop a HIE system over the last 15 years, but haven’t been able to cross the finish line until now, said Dr. Justen Rudolph with Intermountain Healthcare.

More than 200 hospital systems are now contributing to the data repository, including Montana Medicaid, but more participants are needed.

