Yellowstone County reports COVID-19 death, bringing Montana total to 117

On Sunday morning, the state reported a single death related to COVID-19, a woman from Yellowstone County in her 50s who died in a Billings Hospital Sept. 5.

At least 117 Montanans have now died, according to the state's COVID-19 case mapping website, which relies on data submitted to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Montana reported 100 new COVID-19 cases, lifting to total number of active cases to 1,904. In all, there have been at 8,264 confirmed cases reported in the state, with 6,243 recoveries.

The most number of cases added in the state was in Yellowstone County were 45 new cases reported Sunday. The county now has 781 active cases and a total of 2,284 confirmed cases.

As recently as Saturday, "a record 71 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Yellowstone County, 28 of them County residents,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO.

Since Monday, Aug. 31, five Yellowstone County residents have passed away from COVID-19 illness. In all, at least 48 COVID-19 patients have died in Yellowstone County, including 17 people at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings.