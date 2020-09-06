Yellowstone County reports COVID-19 death, bringing Montana total to 117

On Sunday morning, the state reported a single death related to COVID-19, a woman from Yellowstone County in her 50s who died in a Billings Hospital Sept. 5.
At least 117 Montanans have now died, according to the state's COVID-19 case mapping website, which relies on data submitted to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Montana reported 100 new COVID-19 cases, lifting to total number of active cases to 1,904. In all, there have been at 8,264 confirmed cases reported in the state, with 6,243 recoveries.
The most number of cases added in the state was in Yellowstone County were 45 new cases reported Sunday. The county now has 781 active cases and a total of 2,284 confirmed cases.
As recently as Saturday, "a record 71 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Yellowstone County, 28 of them County residents,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO.
Since Monday, Aug. 31, five Yellowstone County residents have passed away from COVID-19 illness. In all, at least 48 COVID-19 patients have died in Yellowstone County, including 17 people at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings.
“In addition, our local hospitals were caring for 47% of all people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state,” he said. “For the last week and a half, hospitalizations have been trending upward and all of us need to do our part to help stop the spread of COVID-19 to alleviate some of the stress on our healthcare institutions and public health system.”
Other counties adding a significant number of cases Sunday were also in Eastern Montana. Rosebud County, where have been five COVID-19 deaths, gained 18 new cases and now has 218 active cases with 355 total. Big Horn County, where 16 people have died, added 13, for 135 active cases and 727 total.
Other counties reporting additional COVID-19 cases Sunday morning include:
- Flathead: 6 new, 149 active
- Gallatin County: 6 new, 37 active
- Silver Bow County: 4 new, 22 active
- Cascade County: 1 new, 174 active
- Dawson County: 1 new, 12 active
- Fallon County: 1 new , 1 active
- Liberty County: 1 new, 4 active
- Lincoln County: 1 new, 4 active
- Missoula County: 1 new, 36 active
- Richland County: 1 new, 5 active
- Roosevelt County: 1 new, 27 active
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.