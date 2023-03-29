The Yellowstone cutthroat trout is the only native trout species in Wyoming's Bighorn Basin, but habitat loss and activities such as the introduction of nonnative species have resulted in the fish's decline from its historical range.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department Fisheries Management biologist Joe Skorupski will explore the history of Yellowstone cutthroat trout conservation and future conservation efforts during a talk at noon on April 6.

Skorupski is the speaker at the next Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition lecture, which takes place in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium.

Those who prefer to attend virtually via Zoom webinar may do so by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K9dFVt46S0mFKn_HakbTeQ.

The free talk is titled "Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout: History, Management, and Future Conservation Efforts in the Bighorn Basin."

Yellowstone cutthroat trout that are not genetically altered by nonnative trout currently occupy only 17% of their historical habitat, and are thus classified as a species of greatest conservation need in the state of Wyoming.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department makes a concerted effort to protect, enhance and restore populations of Yellowstone cutthroat trout. In 2021, a new plan guiding fish management was finalized.

Skorupski has been a Fisheries Management biologist in the Cody Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for the past seven years. Before transferring to Cody he worked for two years in the Green River Region in the same capacity, and for three years as an endangered fish biologist for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

While earning his MS degree from the University of North Texas, Skorupski worked in Yellowstone National Park on a project related to the restoration and conservation of westslope cutthroat trout.

Trout Unlimited has donated 100 “Get to Know Your Native Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout” posters, which will be distributed free to in-person lecture attendees.

The Draper Museum’s Lunchtime Expedition lecture series is made possible through support from Sage Creek Ranch and the Nancy-Carroll Draper Charitable Foundation.