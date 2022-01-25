Yellowstone developing new bison management plan emphasizing less slaughter

“We are working to ultimately reduce reliance on shipment to slaughter,” Sholly said.

The shipment to slaughter program has been a controversial piece of Yellowstone’s Interagency Bison Management Plan. This year the goal is to remove 600 to 900 bison through a combination of the slaughter program, tribal and sport hunting. Killing another 200 animals may also be authorized if conditions warrant. The meat and hides from slaughtered bison are distributed to participating tribes.

About 80 to 120 bison that test negative for exposure to brucellosis will be placed in quarantine for possible live transfer to the Fort Peck Reservation for eventual distribution to other tribes, once the animals pass rigorous testing. With help from conservation groups the park is constructing new quarantine facilities to increase its capabilities from holding 80 to about 200 bison. So far the transfer program has moved 163 bison to tribal partners.

The Nez Perce Tribe, one of the IBMP cooperators, has protested the location of the new quarantine facility saying it could lessen migration out of the park. Sholly said the location was chosen based on bison GPS monitoring to avoid any problems.