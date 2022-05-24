 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yellowstone hotspot topic of June 2 Cody talk

Hotspot

Steens Mountain escarpment of eastern Oregon, looking east into the Alvord basin, is composed of thin lava flows cut by vertical dikes that fed the initial eruptions of the Columbia River flood basalts. These 17-million-year-old basalts represent the first direct manifestation of the Yellowstone hotspot.

 Courtesy photo

While the Yellowstone hotspot is well-known for producing super-eruptions far more explosive than those of human experience, less is known about the ultimate source of these eruptions or the longevity of the hotspot itself.

At the next Lunchtime Expedition, two leading geological scientists present “The Case for a Long-Lived and Robust Yellowstone Hotspot.”

The free talk by Ray E. Wells and Victor E. Camp will be held Thursday, June 2, at noon in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium. Those who prefer to attend virtually via Zoom webinar may do so by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s_hb7fUrTzaHTDImF2IArw.

According to Camp, “The energetic source for the hotspot appears to derive from a plume of hot material that extends well into the Earth’s interior to the core-mantle boundary at a depth of 2,900 kilometers.”

In the presentation, Camp and Wells discuss evidence for a long-lived and robust hotspot by tracking its history, from early marine volcanism offshore of Washington and Oregon 56 million years ago, through the Columbia River Basalt Group eruptions at 17 to 16 million years ago, and more recent volcanism that defines the Yellowstone-Snake River Plain.

Related to this story

Caldera chronicles: Earth calendar chronicles Yellowstone's volcanic appearance

Caldera chronicles: Earth calendar chronicles Yellowstone's volcanic appearance

What were the major events that shaped the Earth and its environment, and when did these events takes place? When did the major volcanic events in Yellowstone occur within the sequence of Earth’s major events? Geologic research has made significant progress to answer these questions, and future discoveries will further refine the fascinating story.

Caldera chronicles: Idaho's Blackfoot Volcanic Field poses questions

Caldera chronicles: Idaho's Blackfoot Volcanic Field poses questions

The Blackfoot Volcanic Field in southeast Idaho is a unique product of Yellowstone hotspot volcanism. While it is chemically similar to other volcanic rocks in eastern Idaho that are related to the hotspot, it is located far from the hot spot track — a testament to its entanglement with tectonic activity of the Basin and Range Province.

