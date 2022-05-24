Yellowstone hotspot topic of June 2 Cody talk

While the Yellowstone hotspot is well-known for producing super-eruptions far more explosive than those of human experience, less is known about the ultimate source of these eruptions or the longevity of the hotspot itself.

At the next Lunchtime Expedition, two leading geological scientists present “The Case for a Long-Lived and Robust Yellowstone Hotspot.”

The free talk by Ray E. Wells and Victor E. Camp will be held Thursday, June 2, at noon in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium. Those who prefer to attend virtually via Zoom webinar may do so by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s_hb7fUrTzaHTDImF2IArw.

According to Camp, “The energetic source for the hotspot appears to derive from a plume of hot material that extends well into the Earth’s interior to the core-mantle boundary at a depth of 2,900 kilometers.”

In the presentation, Camp and Wells discuss evidence for a long-lived and robust hotspot by tracking its history, from early marine volcanism offshore of Washington and Oregon 56 million years ago, through the Columbia River Basalt Group eruptions at 17 to 16 million years ago, and more recent volcanism that defines the Yellowstone-Snake River Plain.

