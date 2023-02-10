The acquisition of a 107-acre island complex in the Yellowstone River is one of the many items on the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission's agenda when it meets Feb. 22 in Helena.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks proposes to preserve the islands upstream from Reedpoint in a natural state and to provide recreational access. The land would be paid for using $140,150 in Natural Resource Damage Program mitigation funds resulting from the 2011 Silvertip Oil Spill.

The commission will also make final decisions on: the Future Fisheries Improvement Program; a paddlefish regulation proposed change to ban snagging in the Intake Bypass Channel; fishing regulation changes for the Missouri River between Toston and Canyon Ferry Reservoir and perch regulations on Holter Reservoir; 26 fish removal projects; 2023-24 Flathead Indian Reservation nonmember fishing and hunting regulations; acquisition of land next to the Region 5 headquarters at 501 Pemberton Lane in Billings; a Ruby Dam fishing access site lease agreement; the Bear Creek Angus Conservation Easement restatement in Region 3; Sweathouse Creek Conservation Easement purchase in Region 2; the closure of Fresno Tailwater fishing access site for a Bureau of Reclamation project; WMA public use rules; the Church Slough Citizens Work Group recommendations presentation; an administrative rule proposal classifying caracal cats as a controlled species; clarification of the petition process; Lake Five rulemaking petition; and Bitterroot and Clark Fork rivers petition to allow the use of electrical propulsion for kayaks and similar watercraft.

For the full agenda, background on the scheduled topics and public comments, go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission page on the FWP website.

FWP’s website offers live streamed audio of each Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.

Meetings are held at the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks headquarters in Helena, 1420 E. 6th Avenue. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The public has the option to participate via Zoom or to attend in person. To make a comment via Zoom, you must register on the FWP website by noon on Feb. 21. The public will also be able to comment in person at any FWP regional office.