As the lake trout population has been reduced by nearly three decades of netting, Yellowstone Lake’s native cutthroat trout have slowly rebounded and gotten bigger — a lot bigger.

“From the perspective of an angler, these fish are phenomenal,” said Todd Koel, Yellowstone’s lead fisheries biologist.

“If you catch a 20-inch cutthroat now it weighs on average twice as much as that same length fish would have weighed prior to the lake trout invasion,” he added. “These fish are much larger and much heavier, so the biomass here overall may actually be the same or surpass what we had prior to the lake trout invasion.”

Koel gave an annual online update on Yellowstone’s fisheries on May 18. In addition to Yellowstone Lake, he touched on the effects of last year’s historic flood, continued efforts to build native fish populations in remote waters to protect the species’ genetics while helping them survive climate change and the park’s continuing fight against invasive species.

He also noted if predicted warm weather prevails, the lake should soon be ice-free. Yellowstone’s fishing season opens May 27.

Netting

Yellowstone’s lake trout infestation was first recognized in 1994. By 1995, the park’s staff had mounted efforts to gillnet the fish to help recover native cutthroat populations, which were in a free-fall. Lake trout were dining on cutthroats and retreating to deep waters away from most anglers and predators.

They also spawn in the lake, leaving empty tributaries once teeming with cutthroat that fed species like bears, eagles and hawks which had to find other food sources when cutthroat populations declined. The drop highlighted the importance of native fish to the ecology of the park.

Lake trout were planted in nearby Lewis and Shoshone lakes in the 1890s. “Evidence from chemical patterns in lake trout ear bones sampled in the late 1990s indicate that the initial stock originated from nearby Lewis Lake some time in the 1980s,” according to the park’s website.

Since netting began, Koel said the park has killed more than 4.3 million lake trout. Last year, more than 56,500 were netted. Anglers catch an estimated 20,000 lake trout a year.

More importantly, the larger lake trout capable of eating a lot of cutthroat (up to 41 fish a year) and producing more eggs (8,000 to 10,000) have seen about a 92% decline. In 2012, gillnets removed 54,000 adult fish. By last year that had dropped to 4,000. Lake trout begin spawning around age 4 or 5 in Yellowstone Lake.

As a result, 2-year-old lake trout now dominate the catch. This year, another boat will be added to the existing fleet of five boats to increase the park’s netting efforts. Last year, more than 5,500 miles of gillnet was set to capture fish, Koel noted. More than $20 million has been spent restoring native cutthroat trout in the lake.

Cutthroats

In a separate action, the Park Service has set nets in shallower waters at 24 sites around Yellowstone Lake since the 1970s to estimate cutthroat populations. The number of cutthroats per net prior to the lake trout invasion was about 40 fish of all sizes. By 2009-10, the numbers bottomed out at around 12 fish per net.

“Our average now is just shy of 40, but it’s above what we call our secondary desired condition, our secondary benchmark,” Koel explained. “So basically our recovery goals for cutthroat trout are 40 fish per net — that would be a perfect situation and put us back to where we were before the lake trout invasion — but we have this secondary goal of 26 per net, which is the average number of cutthroat trout that were in the lake during the early stages of the lake trout invasion."

The secondary goal was meant as a benchmark since lake trout will never be completely eliminated from the lake. So having cutthroat trout populations exceed the secondary goal and approach the pre-invasion catch has Koel excited.

Adapting

Despite this encouraging news, the park’s veteran fisheries biologist remains cautious.

“One thing that these populations can do is adapt to what you’re doing and overcome by being able to spawn at a smaller size and a younger age to overcome the gillnetting pressure you’re putting on them,” he said. “They can also, in a normal population, 40% or so of the fish do what they call skip spawn. So they don’t spawn every year they spawn every other year. Gillnetting can shift that so more fish spawn every year.

“These are the mechanisms that invasive populations … can use to try and beat you when you’re trying to suppress them,” he added.

The hope is to eventually decrease the lake trout population enough to where suppression netting can be reduced, Koel said. Until then, netting in addition to work to kill eggs on spawning beds will continue.

Flood recovery

Last June’s historically high flooding rearranged many of the park’s popular Northern Range streams, like the Lamar River, Soda Butte and Slough creeks. Anglers familiar with those waters will see a lot of change, Koel noted.

On Slough Creek, the flooding seems to have reduced the number of fish, but those that remained last summer were healthier, he said.

Koel also joked that he hoped any smallmouth bass that had migrated as far as the mouth of the Gardner River last year were flushed by the high water all the way downstream to Billings.

Fishing

Anglers visiting the park this summer are reminded fishing opens on the Yellowstone River below Yellowstone Lake on July 1, a change from July 15 that was first initiated last year. The reason for the closure is to protect cutthroat trout spawning redds downstream from Fishing Bridge.

“But the spawn timing of the cutthroat in this river system has shifted by weeks, it’s much earlier than it was in the past,” Koel said. “There’s no reason anymore to keep the stream closed beyond July 1.”

After concentrating for so many years on lake trout removal, Koel said some of his crew are shifting to better understand the iconic native fish. One of the studies initiated was a tag and recapture effort to estimate fish populations. The yellow tags are hard to miss attached to the fish’s back.

Anglers who catch tagged cutthroat trout on Yellowstone Lake or its tributaries are encouraged to text the tag number and information to Koel. His phone number is on the tag. Last year, many of the cutthroats caught and tagged in the lake were hooked by anglers fishing in the river in September and October, which surprised Koel.

“There’s really never been a lakewide estimate created going back historically,” Koel said. “So we’re taking this on.”