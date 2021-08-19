Yellowstone logs first million-visitor month in July, Park Service requires masks

“We’ve had challenges all year getting basic staples like bacon, beef and produce,” Keller said.

After being required in 2020 by COVID restrictions to allocate much of Yellowstone’s visitor lodging for employees, Xanterra has closed only about 7% of its hotel rooms in the park to visitors this summer, Keller said.

QT’s Restaurant at the Holiday Inn in Cody, Wyoming has also converted to buffet dining for breakfast and dinner amid staffing shortages, said owner Ted Blair.

Blair said his labor costs have risen dramatically this summer, with some wages up as much as 25%, as housekeepers and other hospitality workers are commanding higher pay across the region.

“I think we’re doing OK with it,” he said. “Rates this year have gone up a bit and that’s the way we’re coping with it.”

Lodging rates across the greater Yellowstone area are up, with some properties, including the newly opened Hampton Inn in Cody, aiming to further reduce operating costs by requiring a two-night minimum stay.

But Blair said he is concerned that the spiking delta variant could again sideline travelers in typically busy late August and September.