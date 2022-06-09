 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Yellowstone mountain gets tribal name; Army lieutenant ousted for role in massacre

  • 0
First Peoples Mountain

First Peoples Mountain rises between Top Notch Peak and Mount Stevenson as seen from Avalanche Peak in Yellowstone National Park.

 Jacob W. Frank, NPS

Yellowstone National Park announced on Thursday that a mountain named in honor of a U.S. Army lieutenant who participated in the slaughter of a band of Blackfeet Indians in 1870 is now named First Peoples Mountain.

The announcement follows a 15-0 vote affirming the change by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, the federal body responsible for maintaining uniform geographic name usage throughout the federal government.

First Peoples Mountain is a 10,551-foot peak within Yellowstone National Park east of Yellowstone Lake in the southeastern portion of the park. The peak was previously named after Gustavus Doane, a key member of the Washburn-Langford-Doane expedition that explored the Yellowstone area in 1870, prior to it becoming America’s first national park.

Research has shown that earlier that same year, in response to the alleged murder of a white fur trader, Doane participated in the U.S. Army attack on a band of Piegan Blackfeet. During what is now known as the Marias Massacre, at least 173 American Indians were killed, including many women, elderly tribal members and children suffering from smallpox. Doane wrote fondly about this attack and bragged about it for the rest of his life.

People are also reading…

Based on recommendations from the Rocky Mountain Tribal Council, subsequent votes within the Wyoming Board of Geographic Names, and with support of the National Park Service, the name was forwarded to the BGN for a vote in June 2022. The name change will be reflected in The Domestic Names Geographic Names Information System in the coming days.

Yellowstone conducted outreach to all 27 associated Tribes over the past several months and received no opposition to the change nor concerns. In 2017, tribal representatives gathered at Yellowstone's North Entrance to advocate for geographical name changes.

Yellowstone may consider changes to other derogatory or inappropriate names in the future.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump wanted to visit Capitol on Jan 6, head of Secret Service reveals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News