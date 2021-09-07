Yellowstone National Park hosts busy Labor Day weekend

Yellowstone National Park was attractive to visitors over the three-day Labor Day weekend.

Visitation was up 17% to 24% compared to Saturday, Sunday and Monday of the Labor Day weekend in 2019. Last year visitation dropped off after a snowstorm made travel difficult via the East and South entrances.

Total visitation on Saturday was 11,062, up 24%. Sunday tourism climbed a bit more to 12,380, a 20% increase. On Monday 9,982 visitors entered the park, up 17%.

Yellowstone is on pace for a record-setting year of visitation thanks to the continued interest in domestic travel. July set a new all-time high with more than 1 million tourists and June was close behind.

Statistics for August have not yet been released.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0