Yellowstone National Park hosts busy Labor Day weekend
Sign of the times

Visitation to Yellowstone National Park was higher over the Labor Day weekend than in 2019.

 Brett French

Yellowstone National Park was attractive to visitors over the three-day Labor Day weekend.

Visitation was up 17% to 24% compared to Saturday, Sunday and Monday of the Labor Day weekend in 2019. Last year visitation dropped off after a snowstorm made travel difficult via the East and South entrances.

Total visitation on Saturday was 11,062, up 24%. Sunday tourism climbed a bit more to 12,380, a 20% increase. On Monday 9,982 visitors entered the park, up 17%.

Yellowstone is on pace for a record-setting year of visitation thanks to the continued interest in domestic travel. July set a new all-time high with more than 1 million tourists and June was close behind. 

Statistics for August have not yet been released.

