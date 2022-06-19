Yellowstone National Park's north entrance may reopen to visitors sometime this summer

GARDINER - Plans are in motion to have Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance open to visitors and tour concessionaires sometime this summer, the park superintendent announced on Sunday.
The news comes less than a week after a historic flood wiped out sections of roadway in the park’s northern half, cutting off the headquarters from the nearby community of Gardiner and temporarily isolating two gateway communities.
National Park Service Director Chuck Sams III attended a press conference where the announcement was made. He praised Yellowstone’s staff for its response to the emergency and promised federal help to speed repair work.
That work will be fast-tracked by $50 million in emergency funds from the Federal Highway Administration and the diversion of a construction crew from work near Old Faithful. Instead of repairing the badly damaged old road along the Gardner River, the workers will build an entirely new route between Gardiner and park headquarters at Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming.
This story will be updated.