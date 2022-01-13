Yellowstone nears 150th birthday; park superintendent reflects on changes; tribal events planned

“We have come a long way together, but we also have a very, very long way to go,” he said. “We’re looking forward to continuing our progress to protect this incredible park for the future, and we definitely need everyone’s help to do just that.”

Rick Hoeninghausen, director of hotels and lodging for Xanterra Parks and Resorts, which oversees operations of hotels and other guest services in Yellowstone, said the park isn’t for everyone. There’s no televisions or air conditioning in rooms, cell phone service can be spotty and there’s no “night life.”

Yet he said the park offers inspiring views, incredible wildlife and unique historic structures like the Old Faithful Inn. To protect these important assets, Hoeninghausen said the park needs more advocates and stewards.

Restoring the ecosystem

Yellowstone got off to a bad ecological start with the extirpation of predators like cougars and wolves and low populations of bison. Sholly noted the park has come a long way considering it was 40 years after Yellowstone was designated that the Park Service was created.

“We arguably failed miserably initially,” he said, by tinkering with the ecosystem, taking it out of its natural balance.