Yellowstone opens auto travel to Slough Creek, reservation and pass required

Beginning Aug. 3, Yellowstone National Park visitors with a day-use ticket will be able to drive from Tower Junction to Slough Creek to hike, fish and watch wildlife.

This section of road in the northern portion of the park has been closed to visitor vehicle traffic since the park closed in June following historic flooding.

Beginning Aug.1 at 8 a.m., visitors who want to drive the 6 miles from Tower Junction to Slough Creek on Aug. 3 can book a day-use ticket at Recreation.gov. Tickets are only available at Recreation.gov.

Tickets will be available for morning and afternoon slots. Initially 200 vehicles a day will be allowed, 100 during each window. Visitors booking the 8 a.m. window may enter between 8 a.m. and noon. Those booking the noon window may enter between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. All day-use visitors must exit no later than 4:30 p.m.

Since the road essentially is a dead-end, the park will continue to monitor use and determine if expanded day-use capacity can occur at a later date. The route will be open through Oct. 31.

Park visitors must print or screenshot their ticket prior to arriving as there is no cell service or connectivity at Tower Junction. A ticket is valid for one vehicle for one day. Visitors may purchase up to three tickets in a transaction and can be reserved two days in advance.

Visitors with a ticket will only be able to enter this road corridor from Tower Junction. The northeast (Cooke City/Silver Gate) and north entrances are closed to vehicle traffic because of significant flood damage to the road. However, access is available by bicycle (on paved roadways) and foot through the north (Gardiner) and northeast entrances to fish and hike in areas not identified as closed.

Approved stock outfitters, guides with a commercial use authorization, and backcountry overnight permit holders do not need a ticket to access the road corridor. The road has been open for them since July 13.

No day-use reservation is needed for visitors wanting to park at Tower Junction and bicycle, hike and fish between Tower Junction and Slough Creek. Visitors riding bicycles or hiking near the roadway should be cautious and understand that construction traffic east of Tower Junction will be heavy at times. They should also be cautious of wildlife on or near roadways, especially as the bison rut begins.

From the North Entrance, recreators can travel 1 mile to the Rescue Creek Trailhead. From the Northeast Entrance, 6 miles of the road is open to hikers and bikers to the barrier near Barronette Meadows.

Some trails and campsites, including Slough Creek Campground, in the northern range of the park are closed due to flood damage. Visit Yellowstone’s Backcountry Situation Report for details.

A temporary and limited access road (Old Gardiner Road) between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs is currently an active construction zone and being converted to two lanes before winter.

At this time, only approved personnel and commercial use authorization holders are allowed on the Old Gardiner Road during specified traffic windows.

The park's staff has reopened areas when safe to do so. Approximately 93% of paved roads and 94% of Yellowstone’s backcountry is now open.

