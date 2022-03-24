Yellowstone opens for spring cycling on Friday, March 25

Beginning Friday, March 25, bicyclists willing to brave the unpredictable elements of spring in Yellowstone National Park can ride 49 miles between the West Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs.

The following sections of the Grand Loop Road between the West Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs will open to cycling: West Entrance to Madison Junction; Madison Junction to Norris Junction; Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs.

As conditions allow, bicycles will also be permitted from the East Entrance to the east end of Sylvan Pass. Check the Spring and Fall Bicycling web page for road status.

Bikes are not allowed on the remaining interior park roads until they start to open to public automobile access at 8 a.m. Friday, April 15. Check park roads for 2022 spring opening dates.

A spring bicycle trip in Yellowstone must be taken seriously for the following reasons:

• Snowplows and other motorized vehicles operated by park employees or construction workers on the road.

• Quickly changing weather conditions.

• Temporary road closures due to weather conditions.

• Snow and ice covering sections of road.

• Wildlife on roads.

• No services available, except limited restrooms.

Stay safe while cycling in Yellowstone by following these guidelines:

• Ride during day light hours only.

• Anticipate encountering bears, bison, elk, wolves and other wildlife.

• Stay at least 100 yards from bears and wolves and 25 yards from all other wildlife. Prepare to wait or turn around if bison or other wildlife are on the road.

• Carry bear spray and know how to use it.

• Stay out of closed areas.

• Ride single file and follow all other rules of the road.

• Plan for self-rescue or repair. Cell phone coverage throughout the park is sparse and unreliable for communicating emergencies.

• Prepare to spend an extended period in winter conditions in the event of a mechanical breakdown, injury or other emergency.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0