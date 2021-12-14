Yellowstone opens for winter season on Dec. 15

Camping and lodging: Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Mammoth Hotel are open during winter. Make reservations as far in advance as possible. Lodging is also available in nearby communities. The only campground in the park open year-round is in Mammoth Hot Springs, located five miles south of the park's North Entrance.

Prepare for winter: Winter temperatures range from 0 to 20 degrees throughout the day. Sub-zero temperatures are common, especially at night and at higher elevations. Check current weather conditions, pack proper clothing and equipment, and review winter safety tips.

Do not approach or feed wildlife: The safest way to view wildlife is through a telephoto lens, a spotting scope or a pair of binoculars. Stay 100 yards from bears and wolves and 25 yards from all other wildlife. Animals always have the right of way. Expect to encounter bison and other wildlife on park roads. Slow down or pull over until they pass or move off the road.