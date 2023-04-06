Break out your pink tutu or favorite bison hat, spring cycling season is opening on Friday in Yellowstone National Park, a cause for celebration.

Beginning April 7, bicyclists willing to brave the unpredictable weather of spring can ride 49 miles between the West Entrance in West Yellowstone and Mammoth Hot Springs.

The following roads between the West Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs will open to bicycling: West Entrance to Madison Junction; Madison Junction to Norris Junction; Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs.

As conditions allow, bicycles will also be permitted from the East Entrance to the east end of Sylvan Pass (6 miles). Check the biking web page for updates.

Bicycles are not allowed on the remaining park roads until they start to open to public automobiles at 8 a.m. Friday, April 21.

Cyclists need to be aware they may encounter bears, bison, elk, moose and other wildlife. These animals are stressed and weak due to the severe winter of above-average snowpack and continued cold temperatures. Be mindful as they endure this hardest part of the year. Higher than usual snowbanks prevent them from easily moving off the road. Do not crowd or push wildlife and be prepared to wait or turn around.

Stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and 25 yards away from all other wildlife. Carry bear spray and know how to use it. Travel during daylight hours only.

Although closed to public vehicles, expect administrative vehicles such as snowplows, heavy equipment, contractor and employee traffic. Roadway shoulders are narrow, and curves can limit visibility.

Watch for quickly changing weather conditions and the possibility of temporary road closures. Snow and ice may cover sections of road.

No services will be available, except limited restrooms. Plan for self-rescue or repair. Cell phone coverage throughout the park is sparse and unreliable for communicating emergencies.

Prepare to spend an extended period in winter conditions in the event of a mechanical breakdown, injury or other emergency.