Yellowstone plans ceasing winter wildlife surveillance, concentrating on summer

Yellowstone adopted its winter use plan in 2013, basing the change on an environmental analysis prompted by 15 years of planning and litigation. The adopted winter plan limited oversnow use to 110 daily transportation events divided between four of the park’s five entrances. The change also required snowmobilers to travel with guides or for a nonguided snowmobiler to pass a test before they could lead their own group of no more than 10 into Yellowstone. All vehicles are now required to have best available technology.

Prior to arriving at the current plan, Yellowstone had considered plowing the road from West Yellowstone to Old Faithful and banning all snowmobiles from the park in winter.

Visits

The 2013 change had an economic impact on surrounding gateway communities, especially West Yellowstone – at the park’s West Entrance – which has long advertised itself as the snowmobiling capital of the world.

In the winter of 2003, before restrictions were enacted, the entire park saw more than 48,500 snowcoach and snowmobile visitors. By 2014 that had been cut by more than half to about 19,800 winter tourists.

West Yellowstone suffered the most, falling from about 34,400 snowmobile and snowcoach visitors in 2003 to about 11,400 by 2014.