Yellowstone pronghorn book details struggle to survive

Yellowstone National Park’s pronghorn herd was teetering on the brink of extinction in 2002 when a panel of scientists published their review of the park’s management of hoofed animals.

The findings prompted a “rigorous monitoring program to estimate reproduction, survival, recruitment, and age structure. They also recommended identifying and monitoring movement routes, fawning areas, and segments of the population using different fawning areas.”

For the next two decades the National Park Service worked with a variety of partners on the research, the results of which are now available via bookstores or in a free online book at https://www.nps.gov/yell/learn/nature/upload/download_YELLOWSTONE-PRONGHORN-BOOK.pdf. Titled “Yellowstone pronghorn: Recovering from the brink of extirpation,” the 100 pages of photos, study highlights and footnotes provides a comprehensive insight into one of the park’s more overlooked megafauna. When compared to iconic species like grizzly bears, elk and bison, pronghorn are largely ignored by tourists. Yet they are a fascinating animal.

Authors of the book include Yellowstone chief of wildlife P.J. White, Nez Perce Tribe wildlife biologist Kerey Barnow-Meyer, MSU Ecology professor and researcher Robert Garrott and John Byers, retired professor emeritus of Zoology at the University of Idaho.

“Considering habitat losses and constraints on movement throughout its former winter range, the population is doing relatively well at the moment,” wrote Barnow-Meyer in an email. “The fear with isolated, reduced populations like this is that a series of severe winters, disease events, or other mortality can push a population up to or even over the brink. It can be difficult for small populations to recover from demographic collapse without intensive management, and there’s never certainty those efforts will succeed.”

Survivors

Pronghorns, sometimes referred to as antelope, are the only species in the park that survived the Pleistocene, which ended about 11,000 years ago. During that epoch, fantastical beasts like saber-toothed cats, the North American cheetah, hyenas, dire wolves and huge short-faced bears roamed the same landscape. All these animals are now extinct, except for the dainty pronghorn, weighing in at about 75 to 145 pounds.

It’s believed pronghorns developed their acute vision, speed (up to 45 mph) and ability to run long distances (more than a mile) to avoid being eaten by the now-extinct “ghosts of predators past,” as Byers called them. Yet humans have done more damage to pronghorn populations, through habitat alteration and hunting, than all those Pleistocene predators combined.

In just one incident recorded in 1874, market hunters shipped 33,407 pounds of pronghorn hides from Bozeman, equal to an estimated 11,000 to 12,000 animals, according to the book.

“The Superintendent of Yellowstone reported market hunters took nearly 2,000 hides of pronghorn out of the Park in the spring of 1875,” and by five years later acknowledged their “severe slaughter” within and outside of Yellowstone. By 1883, hunting was banned in Yellowstone.

“This mass slaughter essentially eliminated the native grazer and predator community in the Yellowstone area for more than a century, causing substantial and often irreversible effects on native plant communities,” the authors wrote.

Widespread

Not unlike the bison, which were also killed to near extinction, pronghorn were once plentiful.

“Prior to EuroAmerican settlement, they were abundant and widespread from present-day southern Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan in Canada, south through western Minnesota to western Texas and the state of Hidalgo, Mexico, and west to eastern Oregon, Nevada, California, and Baja California, Mexico,” the book noted, possibly numbering in the tens of millions.

“Pronghorn were an important food source for most if not all tribes living in the Greater Yellowstone Area,” according to the book. “Communal hunters often drove pronghorn into ambushes, jumps, or traps where they were killed with arrows, clubs, spears, or guns. Hunters made game driveways from brush, poles, or rocks at several sites in the northern Yellowstone area including between Reese Creek and the Yellowstone River (northwest of Gardiner, Montana), on Mount Everts near the Gardner Canyon, towards Swan Lake (Gardners Hole), and at the base of Bunsen Peak south of Mammoth.”

Based on historical accounts, thousands of pronghorns once roamed Yellowstone, using it as summer range before migrating to lowlands in the Madison and Paradise valleys for winter. By the 1960s, less than 200 pronghorns were still using the park’s Northern Range. Pronghorn populations had declined by about 99% by the second half of the 19th century, “mostly in small and isolated populations.”

Hardships

A number of factors led to the animals’ decline in the Yellowstone region. Fences blocked traditional winter migration routes that used to extend down the Paradise Valley as far as Livingston, 50 miles to the north.

Competition with burgeoning elk populations, whose numbers swelled to 16,000 animals, on winter range reduced the amount of forage available in the Gardiner Basin, just north of the park. Coyote populations were also high before wolf reintroduction in 1995. (Wolf reintroduction has reduced coyote populations by an estimated 116 animals.) Coyotes are the main predator of pronghorn fawns in the spring. Mortality rates can range from 60% to 90%. Other predators include cougars, which account for about one-third of all predation, wolves, golden eagles and black bears.

Park managers also reduced the pronghorn herd by capturing more than 900 animals between 1946 and 1968, sending the captives to five other states, the Madison Valley, zoos and other parks, including the National Bison Range in the Mission Valley.

Adding to the problems, drought reduced the quantity and quality of forage on the pronghorn’s range between 1974 and 1980 and again between 1987 and 1994.

As a result, “Pronghorn numbers declined from about 600 in 1991 to 235 in 1995, remained less than this level until 2006, increased to about 500 pronghorn by 2017, and then decreased to about 420 animals in 2020,” the authors wrote. This drop occurred despite a halt to all pronghorn hunting in the Paradise Valley between 1998 and 2015.

Barnowe-Meyer said it’s less likely that growing bison populations will compete with pronghorns for forage, since they co-existed for so long. Just by sheer size and numbers, however, bison could physically displace pronghorns, he added, especially if competition for winter range grows in the Gardiner Basin.

“There are usually enough differences in pronghorn, elk, and bison diets to prevent major competition, but overlaps can grow when populations start to reach or exceed habitat capacity,” he said. “Pronghorn tend to feed more selectively on forbs and shrubs than bison, so direct forage competition of the sort we might see with elk in certain circumstances seems less likely with bison.”

DNA

With the park pronghorn population so low, scientists were worried about inbreeding.

“The International Union for the Conservation of Nature recommends that population sizes of wild ungulates be at least 1,000 animals, with approximately equal numbers of males and females to ensure competition between breeding males for mates and preserve genetic variation over centuries.”

Despite what’s termed a population bottleneck, DNA analysis showed the animals have so far managed to maintain a modest amount of genetic diversity.

“The lack of inbreeding in the population after more than a century of apparent isolation was surprising and suggests there may have been undetected gene flow into the population over time,” the authors wrote.

“I think it would take severe population crashes throughout the region, followed by many generations at very low levels here and elsewhere, before inbreeding would be a major concern for this population,” Barnowe-Meyer said.

Given the difficulty of issues like blocked migration corridors, predation and a warmer, drier climate, the road forward for pronghorn seems fraught with challenges.

“There may be other changes that are even harder to predict,” Barnow-Meyer said. “More rapid spring snowmelt may open up higher-elevation areas for fawning, but a thinning winter snowpack may also allow coyotes ... to den at higher elevations also. Reduced forest densities from disease outbreaks or wildfire may even allow pioneering females to rediscover vacant habitat in the park’s interior. And of course, reduced winter severity may help minimize the risk of catastrophic winterkill events. Overall, I think this population should continue to hold on, even in the context of a changing climate. We just need to remain focused on holistic ecosystem health and work toward reestablishing winter range habitat and access in key areas.”

The authors concluded the book with a note to the “next generation of biologists in the Yellowstone area,” saying they hope collaboration continues as new scientists learn from the research already conducted. They also hope long-distance migrations can be restored from places like the Madison Valley to Yellowstone by working with collaborating landowners and agencies.

“This will be a difficult but critical endeavor requiring creativity to advance novel ideas, trust to develop strong partnerships, confidence to take bold actions that benefit common interests, courage to withstand criticism, and determination to adapt and overcome,” they wrote. “We wish you Godspeed.”

