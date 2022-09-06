Yellowstone raises fire danger to 'very high'

Yellowstone National Park officials have boosted the fire danger level to "very high" in the wake of continuing hot, dry weather.

Thunderstorms are possible Thursday and again by the middle of next week, providing some moisture but also the threat of lightning-caused fires.

There have been three wildland fires in the park this year, all of which have been declared out or controlled.

Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park. Campfires are only permitted in established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.