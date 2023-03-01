On the 151st birthday of Yellowstone National Park the National Park Service released its 2023 State of the Park report.

“More than ever, we recognize the outstanding value of the team here in Yellowstone, the support we’ve received from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, and other partners who have helped us achieve success in so many areas,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly in a press release. “Despite the tremendous number of challenges we have faced over the past several years, we continue to make substantial progress in many areas important to the future of Yellowstone.”

The report highlights the significant response and recovery efforts during the 2022 historic flood event, efforts to commemorate the park’s 150th anniversary, and a wide range of actions to improve workforce conditions, strengthen the Yellowstone ecosystem, improve visitor experiences, invest in aging infrastructure, and build coalitions and partnerships.

Other highlights from the report include:

The 2.2 million-acre park is home to 67 mammal species, 845 historic structures, 1,160 native plant species and 10,000 hydrothermal features.

The park employs 750 full-time equivalent workers helped out by 540 volunteers. Infrastructure in the park includes 1,100 miles of trails and 452 miles of roads.

The park handled 108 search and rescue incidents in 2021-22, including complex technical rescues of visitors, searches for lost visitors and water-based responses.

The park recently completed $68 million in projects such as rebuilding the Tower-Roosevelt to Chittenden Road and has another $230 million slated for ongoing projects.