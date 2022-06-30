Yellowstone reopens north loop on Saturday; vehicle restriction dropped; walk-in access OK'd

Yellowstone National Park will reopen a portion of the north loop on Saturday, July2, to all visitors following historic flooding in mid-June that closed the entire park, the Park Service announced on Thursday.

In addition, the license plate restrictions at park entrances will be lifted. The closures at the North Entrance, at Gardiner, and Northeast Entrance, at Silver Gate and Cooke City, for motorized traffic remain. However, walk-in access will be allowed from those gates for day-tripping hikers and anglers, with some areas inside the park still off-limits.

With the opening, visitors will be able to drive from Norris Geyser Basin to Mammoth Hot Springs, Mammoth to Tower-Roosevelt and Tower-Roosevelt over Dunraven Pass to Canyon Junction, as well as the opposite direction. The road from Tower-Roosevelt to Slough Creek remains closed.

“We're pleased to reopen the north loop of Yellowstone to the visiting public less than three weeks after this major flood event," said Superintendent Cam Sholly in a statement. "We have attempted to balance major recovery efforts while reopening as much of the park as possible. We have greatly appreciated the tremendous support of the Department of the Interior; National Park Service; Federal Highway Administration; and our congressional, community, county and state partners."

Lodging remains closed at hotels on the north loop in Roosevelt and Mammoth, however stores and gas stations will be open.

Backcountry use in the south loop reopens to overnight camping on Friday, July 1, however some trails and campsites will remain closed for repairs, high water or bear management. In the north a large portion of the backcountry remains closed as damage to trails and bridges is assessed. As repairs are made, those trails will reopen.

The park will evaluate authorizing bicycle use through the North and Northeast entrances up to damaged road sections in the near future.

The gateway communities of Cooke City, Silver Gate and Gardiner remain open to visitors with business owners reliant on the park to generate summer tourism.

The Park Service said it may reinstate the alternating license plate number system to control traffic based on how heavy visitation is going into two of the busiest months of the year.

Visitors traveling to the park can stay informed about the current situation, changes in visitor entry requirements, and road conditions by logging on to https://www.nps.gov/yell/planyourvisit/flood-recovery.htm. The public should also use extreme caution in areas of high water, the Park Service warned.

