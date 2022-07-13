Yellowstone reopens Slough Creek to outfitters; bikes OK'd from North, Northeast entrances

Outfitters and some backcountry permit holders will be allowed access to Yellowstone National Park’s famed fishery at Slough Creek, one of the park’s most visited backcountry areas, the Park Service announced Tuesday.

The agency is also allowing bicycle access for short rides from the currently closed North and Northeast entrances at Gardiner and Cooke City/Silver Gate, respectively.

From the North Entrance, bicyclists can travel one mile to the Rescue Creek Trailhead. From the Northeast Entrance, cyclists can pedal six miles to the Barronette Meadows area. However, bikers traveling from the Northeast Entrance are being advised that construction traffic on the road will be heavy at times.

The new announcements are the latest in the Park Service’s attempts to reopen as much of Yellowstone as possible following torrential flooding in mid-June that destroyed several sections of the roadway through the Northern Range.

The area includes Slough Creek, as well as the Lamar Valley. Both are popular with wolf watchers in the winter, since the route is the only one open to automobiles year-round. Park Superintendent Cam Sholly has told residents of the northern gateway communities that he hopes to have a temporary fix of the route in place by this fall.

Creating more access to the park is also a way to try and help the northern gateway communities to hang on through a lean season. Yellowstone drives the economies in all of its portal towns, so lack of access means lack of cash flow.

At the same time, the Park Service has reopened automobile access for some tour groups via the Old Gardiner Road, which is being rebuilt. That will allow an angling outfitter in Gardiner to haul its clients into the park and Slough Creek for a day of fishing, for example, or a wildlife tour operator access to the Lamar Valley by walking from Slough Creek. Access to Slough Creek is being controlled.

A portion of the road from Tower Junction to the Yellowstone River could be opened to provide fishing access in the near future. But the Slough Creek Campground will remain closed.

Currently 88% of the 1,000 miles of park trails are open with 12% closed due to the historic flooding, the Park Service said. The majority of closed trails are in the northern portion of the park.

Also, 88% of the 293 backcountry campsites in the park are open with 12% closed due to limited access, flood impacts and high water.

This story will be updated.