Yellowstone River bridge removal nears completion

With that done, the workers began tearing out the old piers using an excavator. Concern rose as the water level climbed 3.5 feet in one weekend as warm weather prompted spring runoff, but the coffer dams weren’t breached.

Removal of the old bridge left a large hole on the bank of the river, so the engineers are calculating how much riprap to place into the hole to armor the stream bank.

While that was being done, the crews demolished the old ranch buildings on the north shore of the river and hauled the scrap out.

Ranch

The buildings were part of the 580-acre Deeny ranch, which was purchased by the Montana Department of Transportation in 2019 for $2.8 million. The agency bought the ranch because that was cheaper than fixing the bridge, which would have cost an estimated $4.5 million to $6 million. The bridge was the only access point to the land.

MDT has offered the land to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. If the DNRC chooses not to buy the property, it will be sold at auction.