Yellowstone road construction revs to meet October deadline

Amid the gaggle of tourists pulling over to photograph bears, bison and bugling bull elk there is a different hum in the cool air of northern Yellowstone National Park this fall.

Two construction companies are working feverishly to temporarily repair sections of roadway following damage caused by June flooding. Consequently, there was a continual circuit of semi tractor-trailer trucks loaded with dirt and rock cruising from washed-out stretches of roadway along Soda Butte Creek and in Lamar Canyon earlier this month.

The trucks make roundtrips from the closed stretch of highway to a gravel pit in the park known as the Frog Pond, located between Tower Junction and Mammoth Hot Springs. Oftedal Construction – based in Casper, Wyoming, and Miles City – is performing the work.

At the same time, HK Contractors of Idaho Falls is rebuilding the winding Old Gardiner Road, previously a two-track dirt road, between Mammoth and Gardiner at the North Entrance. Access via this road is being granted to park employees and some concession companies, such as wildlife tours, but entry is strictly regulated to lessen construction disruption.

Deadlines

Officials hope both projects will be completed by mid-October, allowing the roadway between Gardiner (the North Entrance) and Silver Gate/Cooke City (the Northeast Entrance) to then be reopened to the public.

Phone calls to the contractors for more details on how the work is going were not returned in time for this story. However, one construction worker said the Oftedal crews were working 14 hour days, six days a week to meet the Park Service’s October deadline. The hours and days could be extended, the worker added, as the target date nears.

The crews are contending with unusual factors, such as bison walking through the construction site and the semis negotiating narrow park roads crowded by erratic tourists swerving to the roadside to view wildlife. Oftedal has also run into some dense rock in the canyon, dulling drill bits and prompting speculation about the need for blasting.

Meanwhile at the North Entrance, stickers or park-approved authorization is necessary to be allowed on the Old Gardiner Road. There are specific times designated for entry and exit. At 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. a line of vehicles begins forming in Gardiner and Mammoth. Should drivers miss the window, the only other option is to wait until the next day or drive hundreds of miles to the nearest open exit near West Yellowstone or Cody, Wyoming.

Entry

Nathan Varley, who co-owns Yellowstone Wolf Tracker tours with his wife Linda Thurston, is thankful park officials have made restricted access available to businesses like his in Gardiner. Otherwise, it was a three-and-a-half hour drive, one way, to take clients in via the West Entrance at West Yellowstone.

“It feels like they’ve done a superb job of being innovative,” Varley said, even though officials may be taking heat for allowing guides in but not the general public.

When the North Entrance was closed following the washout of the road between Gardiner and Mammoth, Varley said his company lost every booking for June and July.

“It was the second year in three years that we’ve wiped a whole season almost entirely clean and rebuilt that in the moment,” he said, referring to the park being closed and implementing restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak three years ago.

Although tour guides like Varley are allowed to take customers into the park, he said there are few people visiting the gateway town of Gardiner because of the access restrictions. Consequently, he saw business drop by 60% to 70%. Some hotels were hit even harder, he added, while restaurants seem to be a bit more resilient considering they were already having trouble finding staff.

One daily commuter from Gardiner to Mammoth bemoaned that she used to be able to commute in 15 minutes before flooding wiped out the road. She doesn’t plan to stick around. Because of the lack of affordable housing in Gardiner, she and her husband are seeking a different mountain town to reside in.

Drop

The closure of the North and Northeast entrances has been apparent in Yellowstone’s visitation statistics. Due to the loss of access, June, July and August visitation – the three busiest months in the park – was down from previous years. Last July, the North and Northeast entrances accounted for about 270,000 visitors.

Overall August visitation this year was down 37% from August 2021, a record-setting year with 4.86 million visits recorded. The visitation this August was pegged at around 582,000. To find an August visitation with less people requires going back to 1988 – the year of the park’s historic fires. Except for 1988, the park has seen more than 600,000 visitors every August since 1986.

Visitation was down in June and July as well. If Yellowstone recorded the same visitation for the last four months of the year as in 2021, it would tally around 3.1 million visitors, an annual figure that hasn’t been seen in 14 years.

This is an unexpected turn around from what may have been another record year for visitation since Yellowstone is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

What changes?

Despite the lull and closed entrances, park visitors said they were unaware there was anything different about Yellowstone.

Las Vegas tourist Jeff Mann said his family was pleased to see so many bears during their three-day trip that started at the park’s West Entrance. But it was his first visit in about 20 years. Since then, park visitation has almost doubled.

Jan Bach flew into Cody, Wyoming, from her home in Jasper, Texas, to see the elk rut at Mammoth. It was her eighth visit to Yellowstone, this time bringing her daughter and granddaughter for a six-day outing that included Grand Teton National Park to the south. She, too, hadn’t visited in a long time, about 15 years. The only difference Bach noted was that things didn’t seem to be in the same places as she remembered.

Varley said in his tours around Yellowstone, the park seemed normally busy this summer except around the closed North Entrance. He added the decline in visitation probably hasn’t affected wildlife since the majority of park visitors stick to roadways, leaving the rest of the park relatively untrammeled.

The lack of visitation is more visible outside the park in the town of Gardiner where Varley lives.

“We have Gardiner all to ourselves or it’s lightly visited,” he said. “To have that in the middle of summer seems really odd. Walking the dog around in the evening, I know most of the people I see.”

Perspective

Varley first moved to the area as a youngster in 1972 when his father, John Varley, was hired as a fisheries biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the park.

“It feels like I’ve been here my whole life,” he said.

He officially launched his guiding business in 2006, but before that he worked with the Yellowstone Association.

Because of his long history in Yellowstone, Varley said he’s had a front-row seat to some of the defining moments in the park’s recent history, including the torrential 1988 fires and the 1995 reintroduction of wolves.

“I feel enriched having lived through another one of Yellowstone’s top 10 events,” he said, adding the June floods to the ever-growing list.