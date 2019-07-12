MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Visitation to Yellowstone National Park in June totaled more than 781,800 visits, down 3.6 percent from last June's 810,800 visits.
It is also a decrease from June 2016 (838,300 visits) which remains the busiest month on record in Yellowstone.
So far in 2019, the park has hosted 1.35 million visits, down 1.7 percent from the same period last year. The list below shows the trend over the last five years. Year-to-date visitation in 2019 is 4.6 percent higher than five years ago in 2015.
Year-to-date recreation visits through June: 2019 – 1,358,629; 2018 – 1,381,707; 2017 – 1,354,138; 2016 – 1,432,071; 2015 – 1,298,855.
The park's staff noted that the high level of visitation to Yellowstone underscores the importance of planning an adventure ahead of time. Visitors should anticipate delays or limited parking at popular destinations, and check road conditions on the park’s website before they arrive.
More data on park visitation, including how the park calculates the numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.