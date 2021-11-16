Yellowstone seeks comments on revised Commercial Use Authorization plans

Yellowstone National Park’s staff is taking comments on revisions to its Commercial Use Authorization and service-related operating plans that will guide commercial services in the park for the next five years.

The rules were last updated in 2013.

More than 400 Commercial Use Authorizations, held by approximately 270 CUA holders, currently operate in the park with annual gross receipts of approximately $10 million, the park noted. These authorizations are not concessions contracts.

These revisions would improve the CUA program's consistency with federal laws, policies and guidelines, and accommodate changing visitor needs and interests, the Park Service said in a news release. The park would begin operating under this new plan beginning Jan. 1, 2022.

The revised plans would affect existing and potential CUA holders, and includes the following updates:

• Activity-based CUAs: Bicycling Tours, Environmental Education Tours, Skiing/Snowshoeing, Motorized Boating, Non-Motorized Boating, Overnight Backcountry Trips, Painting and Photography Workshops, Stream and Shoreline Fishing, Road-Based Transportation (groups 1-25), Wedding and Portrait Photography and Single-session Wedding and Portrait Photography.