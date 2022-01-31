Yellowstone sets bison plan online hearings

• Alternative 1 (No action, continue current management): The NPS would continue management of bison pursuant to the Interagency Bison Management Plan, maintain a population range of bison similar to the last two decades (3,500 to 5,000 bison after calving), continue hunt-trap coordination to balance population regulation in the park by using culling at Stephens Creek and hunting opportunities outside the park, increase the number of brucellosis-free bison relocated to tribal lands via the Bison Conservation Transfer Program and work with the state of Montana to manage the already low risk of brucellosis spreading from bison to cattle.

• Alternative 2 (Enhance restoration and tribal engagement): Bison would be managed within a population range of about 4,500 to 6,000 animals after calving with an emphasis on using the BCTP and tribal hunting outside the park to regulate numbers. The NPS may use proactive measures such as low stress hazing of bison toward the park boundary to increase tribal hunting opportunities outside the park. The NPS would reduce shipment to slaughter based on the needs and requests of Tribal Nations.