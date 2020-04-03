Yellowstone settles $1M arsenic lawsuit with Park County

"The park is pleased to have resolved this matter with the neighboring community of Gardiner," Veress wrote.

Yellowstone has used the Gardiner-Park County Water and Sewer District’s sewage treatment plant for many years, according to court documents. The district uses sludge ponds to treat wastewater, and the ponds have to be emptied periodically.

High arsenic levels change where the sludge can be dumped, affecting the cost of removing it. The cost of emptying the ponds was estimated at more than $2 million in March 2015.

An engineer told the district in 2015 that high levels of arsenic coming from the park were getting into the sewage treatment facility.

The lawsuit says the arsenic wasn’t coming directly from the park’s wastewater but likely from a different source, like leaky pipes or manholes inside the park. The district’s engineer recommended dealing with the arsenic infiltration problem before removing any of the sludge.

The district sent multiple letters to park officials in 2015 and 2016 seeking some resolution to the arsenic problem but received no written response until fall 2016, according to the lawsuit.