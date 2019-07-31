Park concessionaires Xanterra Parks & Resorts and Delaware North Co. have been given the green light by the National Park Service to develop new seasonal housing for their employees in Yellowstone National Park at Canyon Village and the West Entrance.
Housing improvements, funded by the concessionaires, could begin as early as this fall.
The Xanterra project will include the construction of up to 14 recreational vehicle sites and six modular homes, and rehabilitation of comfort stations to provide shower and laundry facilities at an abandoned camper loop in the Canyon Campground.
The Delaware North project will include construction of up to 25 RV sites and a bath house adjacent to the Yellowstone General Stores warehouse near the West Entrance.
A Finding of No Significant Impact was signed on July 18 by the National Park Service's acting Intermountain Regional Director allowing the work to proceed.
Of the two alternatives considered in the environmental assessment, the approved action (Alternative B) was selected. Alternative B best meets the project purpose to develop seasonal housing in areas that have pre-existing infrastructure, which will minimize adverse impacts on park resources.
Copies of the EA and the FONSI, and more information about the projects, are available on the National Park Service Planning, Environment and Public Comment website, www.parkplanning.nps.gov/concessionshousing, or by writing to: Compliance Office, P.O. Box 168, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, 82190.