In mid-January, 112 Yellowstone National Park bison were transferred to the Fort Peck Indian Reservation to complete their final phase of quarantine.
It is the largest such shipment so far under the park’s Bison Conservation Transfer Program, designed to relocate live Yellowstone bison to American Indian Tribes.
Since 2019, a total of 294 bison have been transferred from Yellowstone to the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes at Fort Peck. Approximately 170 of those bison have been distributed to 23 tribes across 12 states in partnership with the InterTribal Buffalo Council.
The bison transferred last month were a large family group of seven males, 53 females and 52 calves. All completed Phases I and II of the brucellosis quarantine protocol at recently expanded Yellowstone National Park and Animal Plant Health Inspection Service facilities.
People are also reading…
Yellowstone National Park partnered recently with Yellowstone Forever and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition to more than double the capacity of its quarantine facility within the park. The park and APHIS intend to enter 250 new animals into the program this winter.
“We greatly appreciate the tremendous number of partners who have come together to make the Bison Conservation Transfer Program a success,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly in a statement. “It is important we continue to look for opportunities to build on the success of this program in order to move larger numbers of disease-free bison to tribes across the country, while also achieving our future goal of eliminating shipments to slaughter."
So far this winter, 88 bison have been shipped to slaughter. Another 400 have been killed by hunters outside the park. The National Park Service has killed another 13 bison wounded by hunters that have returned to the park. Another 37 bison deaths have been listed as unknown.